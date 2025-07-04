Fleetwood CC captain Declan Clerkin Photo: Rob Lock

Declan Clerkin believes the pressure is off Fleetwood CC despite sitting bottom of the Northern Premier Cricket League First Division.

Last year’s champions need to play catch-up after a poor run of results in the first third of their league season.

Five defeats and a no result from the first six matches leave Clerkin’s players at the foot of the table, 17 points from safety.

Next up is Saturday’s trip to third-placed Netherfield and the Broadwater captain said: “Things aren’t going well but, as I’ve said before, cricket is the greatest leveller in the world.

“We’ve played some good cricket at times but things just aren’t going our way.

“We’ve probably not performed at our level, consistently, but we’ve now said the pressure is off; no one is expecting anything from us.

“Everyone has written us off – like they did last year when we were winning at the start of the season – but if we can get on a roll and finish strongly, let’s see what happens.

“Momentum is a massive thing in sport, so we have to go to Netherfield and hopefully pick up something so we can start to close the gap on (second-bottom) Leyland.”

Fleetwood are nine points behind Leyland, who have only won one of their first six games as they visit Blackpool.

Stanley Park also welcomes Fleetwood on Sunday, when the derby rivals meet in the NPCL 40 Over Cup last eight.

“It feels like we play Blackpool every week in one competition or another!” Clerkin said.

“It’s a big game but, because we play them so much, it sometimes takes the shine off it.

“However, it’s still a good contest and we’ve had some good days out at Stanley Park over the years.

“We’ve done well in cup games this year, so it’s frustrating we can’t get going in the red-ball stuff.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Blackpool v Leyland, Netherfield v Fleetwood.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Barrow v St Annes, Euxton v Great Eccleston, Mawdesley v Thornton Cleveleys.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Kirkham and Wesham v Penrith, Torrisholme v Fylde.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Orrell Red Triangle v Lytham.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League 40 Over Cup (1.30pm): Blackpool v Fleetwood.