Fleetwood CC endured another tough weekend with defeats in league and cup.

Last year’s Northern Premier Cricket League champions still await a first win of the division one campaign after losing by 56 runs to Chorley on Saturday.

Having put their visitors in, Fleetwood reduced them to 26-2 before Keegan Petersen (64) shared stands of 56 with Edwin Moulton (20) and 47 with Maxwell Seedall (31 not out).

Seedall added another 47 with Will Moulton (31) as Chorley’s innings closed on 186-7.

Fleetwood’s reply saw them all out for 130, having been 66-2 at one stage.

Tomos King (25) and Michael Rippon (22) had added 48 for the third wicket but, after King was out, Fleetwood collapsed to 109-8.

Then, on Sunday, they exited the LCF Knock Out with a 32-run loss at Formby in the last eight.

Formby opted to bat first and posted 253-6 in 45 overs, skipper Ian Cockbain top-scoring with 89.

The Fleetwood reply finished on 221-9, having earlier been reduced to 83-5.

Harry McAleer (85) and Andy Drake (30) offered the main resistance with a stand of 98 for the sixth wicket.

Blackpool had the day off after their game at Kendal was abandoned.

Division two saw leaders St Annes make it six wins from six after a comfortable victory at Vernon Carus.

The hosts chose to bat first but, having reached 92-3, lost their last seven wickets for 46 runs in being dismissed for 138.

Vernons’ skipper Wes Royle offered the main resistance with 42 as Lukman Vahaluwala and Pramod Maduwantha both took 3-26.

St Annes duly reached their target inside 33 overs as they clinched a six-wicket win by posting 141-4.

Vahaluwala (33), Maduwantha (21) and skipper Nathan Bolus (24) helped take them to 90-4.

Jevan Isidore (40 not out) and Luke Jardine (11 not out) added 51 for St Annes, who sit 20 points clear of Carlisle.

Thornton Cleveleys were beaten, losing by 10 runs to Carlisle at Illawalla.

Carlisle compiled 283-9 from 50 overs as Cameron Chisholm took 3-62 and Joshua Sackfield 3-63.

TC’s reply ended with them on 273-9 after Sackfield (83) and Josh Borrell (68) had put on 156 for the first wicket.

Great Eccleston were successful, beating Mawdesley by 191 runs in their match.

Matthew Lawrenson’s 112 helped Great Ecc post 311-9 despite Mawdesley’s Aneeq Hassan finishing with figures of 6-50.

The Mawdesley innings ended with them all out for 120, Alexander Rhodes with 3-34.

There were Palace Shield Premier Division defeats for Fylde and Kirkham and Wesham.

Fylde made 219-7 against Rufford, only for their visitors to respond with 222-4 inside 42 overs.

Kirkham and Wesham were all out for 154 chasing Lancaster’s 195-3, in which Jamie Heywood finished 130 not out.

Lytham came within one wicket of defeating Southport and Birkdale in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division.

Ed Fiddler (40) helped Lytham to 100-3 before quick wickets reduced them to 139-8.

However, Charlie Nixon (47) and Antony Mulligan (40) put on 90 for the ninth wicket as Lytham were 229 all out.

Southport and Birkdale’s reply concluded on 185-9 as their last pair of Alex Halsall (14 not out) and Thomas Crew (four not out) hung on for a draw.

Sabbir Patel claimed 3-88, while Seshan Udara took 2-37 and Ryan Norris 2-42.