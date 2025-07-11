Fleetwood skipper Declan Clerkin

Broadwater will be the main focus of attention on Saturday as Fleetwood CC and their Blackpool CC counterparts do battle for the second consecutive weekend.

Last Saturday’s fixture list saw Fleetwood’s game at Netherfield as the only division one match that failed to be played to a conclusion.

That kept last year’s champions at the foot of the table, 18 points from safety and winless after seven games.

They fell further adrift following second-bottom Leyland’s win against Blackpool, a result which leaves Ben Howarth’s players only four points clear of the drop zone.

Fleetwood captain Declan Clerkin believes his players’ scrap for survival merely emphasises the competition’s competitiveness.

He told the Gazette: “We’ve said before, it’s more than 20 years since anyone has retained the title and you can see why.

“The expectation, how people approach games against you; nobody takes you for granted.

“We were able to win so many games last year and go under the radar, if you like, but it’s been the opposite this year.

“At the same time, although we’ve had a couple of injuries and a new pro, it’s almost the same team from last year.

“That team doesn’t become a bad team overnight and we’ve played some good cricket at times; particularly against Formby and Chorley.”

Elsewhere, St Annes look to continue their promotion push in division two as they make the trip to Penwortham.

Having struggled in the 40 Over Cup, Nathan Bolus’ league leaders can make it eight wins from eight with victory at their hosts.

Penwortham, for their part, presently sit in fourth position; four points behind second-placed Carlisle and Euxton in third.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Blackpool.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Great Eccleston v Carlisle, Penwortham v St Annes, Thornton Cleveleys v Euxton.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Westgate, Preston v Kirkham and Wesham.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Sutton v Fylde.