Fleetwood CC's Jeremy Davies made 106 in their 40 Over Cup win against Blackpool Photo: Julian Brown

​A return to the 40-over format brought a change of fortunes for Fleetwood CC.

Still without a win in the defence of their Northern Premier Cricket League title, they reached the 40 Over Cup last four with Sunday’s thrilling two-wicket win at Blackpool.

Fleetwood overhauled their neighbours’ 262-8 with a ball to spare at Stanley Park.

Blackpool had looked on course for an even bigger total at 210-2 as Josh Boyne (74) and Andrew Needham (65) put on 135 for the third wicket.

Fleetwood replied with determination as Jeremy Davies, who shared an opening stand of 77 with Tomas King (42), made 106 before falling with just seven needed.

Fleetwood will visit Garstang in the semi-finals, while Leyland meet Netherfield.

Saturday’s NPCL division one programme ended with Fleetwood 18 points from safety after an abandoned match at Netherfield.

Fleetwood reached 128-7 from 29 overs, Michael Rippon 53 not out, before Netherfield’s run chase ended on 62-3 from 14 overs.

Blackpool sit four points clear of the drop zone after a 91-run loss to Leyland at Stanley Park.

Leyland batted first and finished on 164-9 after an innings which ebbed and flowed.

After Karl Cross (33) and Reiss Carrington (19) put on 56 for the first wicket, Blackpool then reduced their visitors to 86-6.

However, Jacob Wright (50 not out) and Ross Bretherton (28) led Leyland’s recovery with a seventh-wicket stand of 64.

Ali Usman took 4-34 for Blackpool, who slumped to 32-6 in reply before eventually being dismissed for 73.

It’s now seven wins from seven for St Annes in division two as the leaders won by 43 runs at Barrow.

Batting first, St Annes made 212-8 from 46 overs as Promod Maduwantha (70 not out) top-scored.

Nathan Armstrong (35), Lukman Vahaluwala (31) and Thomas Bradley (30) all chipped in as Daryl Wearing took 4-46.

Having been 60-1 in reply, Barrow were all out for 169 as Maduwantha took 5-16.

Thornton Cleveleys climbed to sixth with their second win of the season, beating Mawdesley by two wickets.

Joshua Rolinson’s 4-45 helped TC bowl out the home team for 146.

TC’s response saw them slip from 50-0 to 91-7, Neil O’Malley claiming 5-33, but Rolinson’s 47 was crucial in their 148-8.

Great Eccleston were defeated, going down by 82 runs at Euxton.

Josh Tolley (92) helped the home side to 251-7 as Mohammed Fazil finished with 5-32.

Nisanth Nithian made 47 and Joe McMillan a late 37 as Great Ecc fell from 87-1 to 169 all out in reply.

The Palace Shield Premier Division brought mixed fortunes in two close clashes for Fylde and Kirkham and Wesham.

K&W beat Penrith by two wickets, openers Niall Dunn (61 not out) and Sean Bovington (57) helping them to 199-8 after their visitors were 197 all out.

Fylde went down by one run at Torrisholme, where they were 181-6 chasing their hosts’ 182-7.

Lytham lost by seven wickets in their Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division match at Orrell Red Triangle.

Their innings was one of two halves as, having slumped to 66-6, they were eventually 198 all out.

Opener Archie Legge made 40 before Seshan Udara (47), Josh Holden (38) and Anthony Mulligan (26) fought back.

Orrell Red Triangle’s reply saw them victorious on 199-3, opener Ben Mahoney finishing 99 not out.