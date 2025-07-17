Thunder's Eve Jones Photo: Luke Adams/Lancashire Cricket

Lancashire’s women return to Blackpool on Friday with Emma Lamb hailing opening partner Eve Jones’ impact on their search for silverware this summer.

Thunder meet Somerset at Stanley Park in their final game of this season’s Vitality Blast competition (2.30pm).

It will be the Red Rose ladies’ second match on the Fylde coast this year, following on from May’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup defeat of Durham.

Lamb has been the county’s standout player so far this summer, posting 1,033 runs across the three competitions.

Jones has provided impressive support, having contributed 624 runs along the way.

Their opening partnership has briefly been broken up, with Lamb on England ODI duty.

Wednesday’s four-wicket Blast win over Essex at Chelmsford saw Jones open with Seren Smale, top-scoring with 59 off 58 balls.

Jones and Smale are likely to open again when Thunder meet Somerset, who are bottom of the table after winning one of their 13 matches.

“Eve’s got so much quality and experience, and she’s been brilliant for us this season,” said Lamb.

Jones returned to Emirates Old Trafford late last season from Central Sparks, initially on loan, and then on a three-year full-time contract ahead of this summer.

The left-hander played for Lancashire and Thunder in the old county structure and the Kia Super League between 2017 and 2019 before moving down to the Midlands.

She captained Lancashire and was part of the team which won the county 50-over and T20 double during the 2017 season.

Wednesday’s match saw the 32-year-old demonstrate that experience Lamb mentioned, batting through all but one ball in Lancashire’s chase of 108.

That was achieved off the last ball as they had to battle against an attritional pitch and some tight home bowling.

“The old chemistry’s definitely back,” said Lamb.

“Eve’s like my best as well, so it’s been really nice that we’ve been back opening together again this summer.

“We communicate well together. I mean, we don’t always get it right; you can’t always get it right together, can you?

“We’ve had the experience from the past and that’s definitely helped with what we’ve done this year.”