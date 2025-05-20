Lancashire Women defeated Durham Women at Blackpool CC Photo: Daniel Martino

Lancashire Women continued their excellent form in the Metro Bank One Day Cup with Monday’s 35-run victory over Durham Women at Blackpool.

Opener Emma Lamb’s 84 and spinner Sophie Morris’ 5-33 were the highlights for a jubilant Red Rose, whose sixth win from eight games in the competition left them second in the table, while defeat for Durham saw them sixth.

Lamb has been in fine form this season and continued her hot streak at Stanley Park as she cruised to a half-century from 62 balls.

With 20-year-old debutant Tilly Kesteven for company, the opening pair had built a first-wicket partnership of 72 when Kesteven holed out to Suzie Bates at mid-on off Mady Villiers for 17.

Lancashire's Mahika Gaur took two wickets against Durham at Blackpool CC Photo: Daniel Martino

Villiers struck again when she enticed Katie Mack down the pitch, with the Australian (5) stumped.

Any chance of a Lancashire wobble was quickly settled by Seren Smale, who joined Lamb in taking the score serenely to 142 before the third wicket fell when the latter was bowled by Katy Levick.

Skipper Ellie Threlkeld edged Grace Thompson to Bess Heath for 12 with Sophie Ecclestone (2) doing the same soon after.

Lancashire Women made 239 when they batted first against Durham at Blackpool CC Photo: Daniel Martino

When Smale was brilliantly caught on the boundary by Thompson for 37 off Villiers, that left the hosts on 192-6 with 10 overs remaining.

Cameos from Kate Cross (24) and Tara Norris (15) gave the innings impetus, though Phoebe Turner was able to pick up some cheap wickets.

That saw her finish with 3-41 as Lancashire were bowled out for 239 with two balls remaining.

Durham had been wasteful with their extras, conceding 30 wides, and they were immediately shown the advantages of bowling straight by Mahika Gaur whose excellent first over accounted for Emma Marlow without scoring.

With Bates and skipper Hollie Armitage at the crease, Durham could still look at the target without trepidation and the second-wicket pair cruised their way to a 50 partnership.

An excellent steepling catch from Cross off Grace Potts eventually accounted for Armitage (47).

When Villiers (4) departed, caught by Ecclestone off Morris, quickly followed by Mia Rogers (5) who was caught by Lamb off the same bowler, the game was back in the balance at 90-4.

Ecclestone against Bates looked like the key contest as the England slow left-armer looked to have the ball on a string.

The Australian and fellow batter Heath survived numerous LBW appeals in taking the score to 155 when Heath mistimed a drive off Gaur to Cross for 45.

Morris struck again to bowl Bates for 63 with one which kept low and, suddenly, Lancashire were favourites again with Durham on 170-6 and still requiring 70 runs for victory.

While most were looking at Ecclestone to make the inroads, it was fellow left-armer Morris who stole the spotlight.

She claimed her fourth victim with a caught and bowled to dismiss Katherine Fraser (1) before snaring her first five-wicket haul in List A cricket when she bowled Phoebe Turner for 16.

Cross returned to take the last wicket with her first ball, Mack juggling a catch on the boundary to dismiss Sophia Turner (3) and leave Durham all out for 204.