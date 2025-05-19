Dylan Henshall top-scored in both of Blackpool's weekend victories Photo: Daniel Martino

Fleetwood CC’s four-game winning run in the NPCL 40 Over Cup ended with a first defeat of the season at Blackpool.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts were nine-wicket winners after dismissing Fleetwood for 124, in which Charlie Clark made 74 as Jamie Thomson took 3-23 and Josh Boyne 3-12.

Dylan Henshall then smashed Blackpool to victory in 25 overs, carrying his bat for 100 from 68 balls and dominating an unbroken partnership of 70 with Andrew Needham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes suffered a fourth defeat in five as they lost by nine wickets to Kendal at Vernon Road.

After choosing to bat first, St Annes had only two batters in double figures as they were all out for 52 inside 22 overs with Chris Miller claiming 4-25.

Kendal then breezed to their target, posting 54-1 in only six overs.

Also beaten were Great Eccleston as they lost by eight wickets in a high-scoring match at Longridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Rhodes (105), Nisanth Nithian (96) and Mohamed Nadeem (70 not out) took Great Ecc to 313-7.

The hosts responded with 315-2, featuring centuries for openers Josh Mullin (118 not out) and Taariq Chiecktey (110).

Thornton Cleveleys are the only team without a win in the cup after a 42-run defeat at Mawdesley.

TC put their hosts in and saw them compile 219-7, opener Fyffe Dennis scoring 51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, TC slumped from 53-1 to 64-6 before Jack Apperley’s 42 came too late to deny Mawdesley their first win as the visitors were all out for 177.

Fleetwood, Blackpool and TC all played again on Sunday, when they featured in the Lancashire Cricket Federation Knock Out.

There was a thumping 229-run win over Manchester Stallions for Fleetwood, who saw Tomas King make 86 in their 298-7.

The Stallions barely raised a trot in reply, as they were all out for 67 with Matthew Siddall taking 4-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool also progressed, beating Rainford by four wickets at Stanley Park.

Rainford made 139-9 from their 45 overs before Blackpool responded with 143-6 in 39, Henshall again top-scoring with 40.

TC lost by five wickets to Clitheroe, who required only half their overs to pass TC’s 150.

Fylde made it three wins from four in the Palace Shield Premier Division following victory by 123 runs at Heysham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo Smith hit 94 in Fylde’s 251-5 before Heysham were all out for 128, Dan Smith taking 4-23 and Richard Thomas 4-59.

Kirkham and Wesham were also successful, ending Morecambe’s perfect start with a two-wicket win at the Woodlands.

K&W picked up a first win of the season by chasing down Morecambe's 207 with an over left.

Lewis Smith (50) and Alex Briggs (41) led the Morecambe innings as Antony Wilson took 4-60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

K&W fell to 96-5 but Niall Dunn (54) and Jack Mansfield (55 not out) helped take them to 209-8.

Lytham collected a first win of the Liverpool Competition First Division season after beating Maghull by three wickets.

Maghull had chosen to bat first, only to collapse from 100-2 to 145 all out as Sabbir Patel ended with 4-23 and Richard Openshaw 3-31.

Craig Black and Cam Lawrenson took three wickets each as Lytham fell to 95-7 in reply.

However, skipper Ryan Norris (29 not out) and Anthony Mulligan (23 not out) added an unbroken 51 in taking Lytham to 146-7.