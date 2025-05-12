Richard Gleeson took five wickets in Blackpool's win at Settle on Saturday

Blackpool CC enjoyed league and cup success with victories on Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They made it three wins from four in the NPCL 40 Over Cup with a 10-wicket defeat of Settle.

The damage was done by Richard Gleeson, who took 5-18 as Settle were all out for 84 after choosing to bat first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Henshall (48 not out) and Kasim Munir (25 not out) then took Blackpool to 85-0 inside 14 overs.

Sunday then brought a nine-run victory at Leigh in a high-scoring ECB National Club Championship meeting.

Blackpool batted first and fell to 74-4 before eventually rallying to 254-6 from their 40 overs.

Josh Boyne struck 83 from 61 balls, having shared a fifth-wicket stand of 113 with Ali Usman whose 76 not out came off 67 deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh’s reply ended with them on 245-8, led by skipper Matthew McKiernan (68) before Adam Shallcross (44 not out) and Ben Smith (38) scored briskly.

Elsewhere in the 40 Over Cup, Fleetwood’s perfect start continued with a 156-run win over Euxton.

Michael Rippon (92) and Charlie Clark (65 not out) put on 145 in Fleetwood’s 240-3 before Euxton were 84 all out in reply.

They were 42-6 at one stage as Hassan Mughal took 4-25 and Matt Siddall 3-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another high-scoring clash came at Great Eccleston, where they defeated St Annes by 14 runs.

Nisanth Nithian (124), Joe McMillan (62) and Alex Swale (51 not out) took Great Ecc to 309-5 before St Annes were all out for 295 with two balls remaining.

That was despite a third-wicket stand of 175 between Ockert Erasmus (98) and Luke Jardine, whose 110 came from only 56 balls.

There was also a loss for Thornton Cleveleys, who suffered a fourth straight defeat as they lost by 120 runs to visiting Netherfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cumbrians reached 227 thanks to a late flurry from top scorer Josh Wills (42) as Jake Apperley took 4-36.

TC were then dismissed for 107 in 28.2 overs as Oli Wileman claimed 4-41.

Palace Shield Premier Division clubs Fylde and Kirkham and Wesham were also on league and cup duty, but with vastly differing fortunes.

Fylde won both games, starting with Saturday’s five-wicket success against Burneside as they restricted their visitors to 142-7 before replying with 143-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was followed by Sunday’s eight-wicket Meyler Cup win at Lancaster, set up by the bowlers.

They dismissed the hosts for 113 before the batters raced to 114-2, Will Smith top-scoring with 55 not out.

K&W, in contrast, lost both matches as Saturday’s league game brought defeat by 113 runs at Eccleston.

Openers Thomas Foster (119) and Adam Norris (75) put on 168 in their side’s 276-5 before K&W were all out for 163.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday saw a five-wicket Meyler Cup loss at Rufford, where K&W posted 211-9 before their hosts responded with 213-5 in only 25 overs.

Lytham suffered a second loss in three Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division fixtures as they were beaten by 141 runs at Highfield.

Steven Croft took 3-73 as the hosts posted 250-6, helped by Madduma Lakmal’s 64-ball 88 not out, before Lytham’s reply saw them all out for 109.

Skipper Ryan Norris top-scored with 39 and Sheshan Udara added 30, as Jamie Darbyshire claimed 4-35 and Lakmal followed up his batting exploits with 3-20.