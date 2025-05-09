Dylan Henshall scored 50 and took four wickets in Blackpool's win against Barrow last weekend Photo: Daniel Martino

Ben Howarth highlighted the difference a year makes as Blackpool CC prepare for another league and cup double-header.

Howarth’s players face week four of the Northern Premier Cricket League’s 40 Over Cup on Saturday before another ECB National Club Championship tie 24 hours later.

Clubs have enjoyed perfect early-season conditions, far removed from the wet weather which saw a delay to last season.

“It feels like a completely different world,” Howarth said.

“This time last year, there was no chance of getting cricket outside but, this year, we could have got outside three or four weeks before the season started.

“The time over the winter is the best time to work on your game because when you get back into the season, it’s a case of ticking over because the games are coming thick and fast.”

Blackpool’s 40 Over Cup campaign stands at two wins and one loss as they look to get a run of victories under their belt before the relaunched NPCL First Division season.

With six fewer league matches in 2025, teams need to be at it from ball one on day one with Blackpool having had to play catch-up last season.

Five wins and a draw from their last six matches – 85 points from a possible 90 – meant they eventually finished in fourth position.

Howarth said: “We had a really good run in the second half of the season.

“The first half was a mix of people not being available and various call-offs; I think we had more games abandoned than anyone else.

“It’s really important to hit the ground running this year with only 18 games.

“I think it will be really competitive and teams can’t let three or four games pass them by because that’s a quarter of the season.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

NPCL 40 Over Cup (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Euxton, Great Eccleston v St Annes, Settle v Blackpool, Thornton Cleveleys v Netherfield.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Eccleston v Kirkham and Wesham, Fylde v Burneside.

Liverpool Competition First Division (12pm): Highfield v Lytham.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

ECB National Club Championship (1pm): Leigh v Blackpool.

Meyler Cup (1pm): Lancaster v Fylde, Rufford v Kirkham and Wesham.