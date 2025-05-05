Charlie Clark scored 78 in Fleetwood's eight-wicket victory against St Annes Photo: National World

​Fleetwood CC made it three wins out of three in the NPCL’s 40 Over Cup with a comfortable eight-wicket derby win at St Annes.

Last year’s champions restricted their hosts to 198-8 before cruising to victory with 7.2 overs remaining.

St Annes chose to bat with Thomas Bradley (37) top-scoring as Lukman Vahaluwala added 35 and Alex Urquhart 34 not out.

Declan Clerkin took 3-30 before seeing Charlie Clark (78) and Andy Drake (66 not out) guide Fleetwood to 199-2.

Blackpool made it two wins from three thanks to a 19-run victory over Barrow at Stanley Park.

Having opted to bat first, Blackpool reached 193-8 thanks to Dylan Henshall (50), Kasim Munir (36) and Andrew Needham (34).

Barrow were 174 all out with three balls left, Sam Dutton top-scoring with 71 before becoming one of five wickets for Matt Grindley (5-42).

Henshall followed up his batting exploits with 4-33 as Barrow’s last seven wickets fell for 35 runs.

Thornton Cleveleys are among the five clubs still without a point, having lost by six wickets at Longridge despite posting 250-8.

Josh Sackfield (44) shared an opening stand of 50 with Josh Rolinson (31) as Jake Durnell took 4-41.

Josh Mullin (68) shared stands of 72 with Taariq Chiecktey (42) and 101 with Luke Platt (60) as Longridge made 256-4.

Also winless are Great Eccleston after a high-scoring four-wicket loss at Carnforth.

Alexander Rhodes’ 48-ball 62 helped Great Ecc to 264 all out before Carnforth reached 267-6 in 38.5 overs.

The Palace Shield Premier Division saw Fylde tie their match at Westgate, where the hosts batted first and compiled 186-8.

Will Smith took 3-29 and Finlay Tupman 3-35 for a Fylde team whose reply ended on 186-4.

Dan Smith made 63 and Ted Bain 52 but, with 10 needed off the final over for victory, Michael Watkinson (19 not out) and Craig Allison (27 not out) managed nine.

Kirkham and Wesham lost another high-scoring game by 63 runs against Preston, who saw Sajid Patel hit 130 in their 320-8.

K&W’s reply ended with them on 257-8, Theo Cunliffe with 53 and TJ Bailey 52.

Lytham had an undefeated weekend, with a league draw on Saturday followed by cup victory 24 hours later.

They hosted Sutton in the Liverpool Competition First Division and were within three wickets of a first league win.

Having been asked to bat first, Lytham declared on 240-6 after 55 overs.

Openers Ed Fiddler and Myles Child put on 104, a partnership which ended when the former was out for 55.

Child kept going, adding 79 with Stewart Davison (47) before being dismissed for 98.

Sutton’s response ended with them posting 188-7, having initially been reduced to 35-4.

Joseph Noctor (67) led the recovery, adding 85 with Ben Scott (49 not out) to frustrate Lytham.

Sunday then brought an eight-wicket win over St Helens Town in round one of the Ray Tyler Cup.

Naseri Lalpadsham struck 111 as the visitors batted first and were all out for 213 after being 80-6.

Steven Croft claimed 3-20 before Lytham reached 214-2 midway through the 33rd over.

Fiddler made 53 and Child 59 before Croft (49 not out) and Seshan Udara (39 not out) took Lytham to their target.

They will now visit either Southport Trinity or Maghull in the quarter-finals.