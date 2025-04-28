Fleetwood CC's Matt Siddall was among the wickets last weekend Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fleetwood Cricket Club made it two wins out of two in the Northern Premier Cricket League’s 40 Over Cup with a five-wicket home victory over Longridge.

Having beaten Carnforth on day one of the new-look Northern Pyramid campaign, Fleetwood passed Longridge’s total of 127 with almost 10 overs to spare on Saturday.

The visitors chose to bat and were all out with 2.5 overs remaining before Fleetwood sealed victory at 128-5, with new professional Michael Rippon unbeaten on 37.

Fleetwood are among seven clubs on a maximum of six points with four league games to play, though only Garstang have a better net run rate.

However, they were beaten in the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday with a one-run home loss to Formby.

Formby were removed for 89 in 29 overs as Matt Siddall took 5-19 from eight overs and captain Declan Clerkin 4-21 from six.

In reply, Fleetwood were then dismissed for 88 in 21.4 overs, having been 3-4 and 40-6.

Rippon almost saved them with 41 but Archie Davies took 5-23 from 4.4 overs.

It was also a weekend of contrasting fortunes for Blackpool, who lost on Saturday but won on Sunday.

Saturday’s 40-Over Cup tie at Kendal saw Blackpool beaten by 25 runs as they were all out for 117, chasing the hosts’ 142.

Jamie Thomson had taken 3-18 in Kendal’s innings, which saw Finlay Richardson top score with 34.

In reply, Blackpool slumped to 66-7 before skipper Ben Howarth led from the front.

He made 42 but then became the ninth man out as Chris Miller took 3-17 and Sam Sharp 3-42.

Twenty-four hours later, Blackpool stormed past Egerton in their ECB National Club Championship meeting with victory by 207 runs at Stanley Park.

Batting first, Blackpool compiled 246-8 from their 40 overs as Matt Taaffe (55) and Kasim Munir (50) both hit half-centuries.

Egerton’s response saw them all out for 39 as six players were dismissed without scoring, Josh Boyne taking 3-1 and Matt Grindley 3-23.

St Annes inflicted a second successive 40-over defeat on Thornton Cleveleys, winning by two wickets at Illawalla.

The hosts were dismissed for 180 with nine balls remaining as Josh Sackfield hit 13 boundaries in his 78.

TC had high hopes after reducing St Annes to 24-3 but then Luke Jardine reached 50 and shared a stand of 101 with Ashton Charles (46).

Victory was sealed at 181-8 with 4.1 overs remaining, despite the best efforts of Josh Rolinson, who took 5-25 from his 7.5 overs.

Batters dominated as Great Eccleston lost by 99 runs in their home match against Chorley.

Will Moulton (123) and Edwin Moulton (110 not out) led Chorley to 366-3 before Great Ecc responded with 267-8, Matthew Lawrenson making 76 and Joe McMillan 61.

Day one of the Palace Shield Premier Division started with a six-wicket win for Fylde against Kirkham and Wesham.

Fylde captain Dan Smith took 4-28 as K&W were all out for 149 before making 72 not out in his side’s 153-4.

Lytham’s Liverpool Competition First Division season started with a 96-run loss at Spring View.

Steven Croft took 4-33 and Sabbir Patel 3-64 as the hosts fell from 105-1 to 217 all out.

However, Lytham’s reply saw them dismissed for 121 with James Critchley claiming 4-28 and Marc Birch 4-41.