Steven Croft put in an all-round performance for Lytham CC at the weekend

The 2025 cricket season began on Saturday, when Lytham enjoyed a 65-run victory over Caldy in the Ray Tyler Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowlers were in charge at Church Road, where Lytham were asked to bat first and were dismissed for 147.

Their last eight wickets fell for 47 runs after Myles Child (43) and Steven Croft (27) had put on 71 in taking them to 100-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mahesh Sampath dismissed both men in finishing with 4-25, only for Caldy’s reply to end with them all out for 82.

They were always up against it after being reduced to 6-3 and then collapsing to 32-7 as Croft (4-12) and Richard Openshaw (3-26) struck.

Dan Beddard (21) and Sadeep Saputantrige (12) offered some resistance with an eighth-wicket stand of 26.

Anthony Mulligan (2-11) ended that partnership before Sabbir Patel (1-28) took the final wicket to fall, dismissing Beddard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Blackpool and Fleetwood both picked up wins on day one of the NPCL’s relaunched 40 Over Cup.

Saturday’s trip to Carlisle brought a 116-run victory for Blackpool, whose bowlers routed the hosts for 63.

Richard Gleeson took two wickets in three balls to reduce the hosts to 9-2.

He eventually finished with 3-21, having seen Jamie Thomson (3-11) work his way through the Carlisle middle order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saw Carlisle slump to 33-7 before they were eventually all out with seven overs remaining.

Blackpool had earlier been asked to bat first and recovered from 11-3 to post 179-7.

It was an innings dominated by Josh Boyne, who struck 11 fours and a six in making 97 before he was the last man out.

Fleetwood’s bowlers also dominated matters as they were 131-run winners against Carnforth at Broadwater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having opted to bat first, Fleetwood compiled 178-7 from their 40 overs as opener Andy Drake top-scored with 54.

New professional Michael Rippon added 43 before Harry McAleer provided extra impetus with a 29-ball 39.

With Ryan Nelson unable to bat, Carnforth’s reply ended inside 20 overs as they were skittled for 47.

Freddie Whatmuff contributed 23 of their score as Matt Siddall took 5-4, Rippon 2-1 and skipper Declan Clerkin 2-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three other Fylde coast clubs in action were all well beaten in their respective matches.

St Annes went down by 175 runs to Garstang at Vernon Road, where they were dismissed for 82 chasing their visitors’ 257-5.

Josh Holden made 53 in St Annes’ run chase as none of his team-mates scored more than eight.

Former St Annes captain Tom Higson had earlier led the Garstang cause, hitting 75 from only 71 deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornton Cleveleys lost by seven wickets when they welcomed Fulwood and Broughton to Illawalla.

TC made 184-7 when they batted first, thanks to a stand of 107 between Joshua Sackfield (74) and skipper Richard Jenkinson (51).

However, Fulwood and Broughton reached 188-3 with 13 balls remaining thanks to Matt Smith’s 83 and Ben Parkinson’s undefeated 56.

Eight wickets was the margin of defeat for Great Eccleston, despite making 200 when they batted first against Settle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Rhodes top-scored with 51, having added 86 for the second wicket with Nisanth Nithian (37).

Tom Davidson took 4-49 for a Settle team which replied with 201-2 inside 24 overs, Gautam Waghela making 90 not out from 69 balls and John Davidson 80 from 54.