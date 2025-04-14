Ryan Norris captains Lytham CC this year Picture: Rob Lock

Ryan Norris is aiming high as he prepares to lead Lytham CC into their new season on Saturday.

They welcome Caldy to Church Road as the two clubs meet in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition’s Ray Tyler Cup (12pm).

It will be the first competitive match this season under former second XI skipper Norris, who has replaced Matt Taaffe following his move to Blackpool.

He takes charge of a team which finished seventh in the First Division last year, well clear of the bottom two but comfortably adrift of the promotion places.

“I’m not afraid to say we will be up there, looking to get promoted back to the Premier League,” said Norris.

“Myles Child, Ed Fiddler and Matthew Wood are the top three and are all experienced with at least five seasons under their belts.

“Antony Mulligan is a former Premier League winner, while Richard Openshaw and Guy Roberts are also in and around the squad so we’ve got an extremely experienced squad.

“Alex Higham is an extremely big hitter but he understands now that he doesn’t have to do it from ball one – so it’s definitely an exciting prospect.”

Adding to those players will be new faces, including left-arm spinner Sabbir Patel who has joined the club from Fleetwood Hesketh.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Sheshan Udara is the professional for 2025, following Zak Foulkes’ successful year last time out.

There will also be the prospect of greater involvement from Steven Croft, now his Lancashire playing days are over and he has made the move into coaching.

He finished the 2024 campaign in style, hitting consecutive centuries in a Lytham victory against Bootle and a draw with Highfield.

“Sheshan’s a right-arm medium fast bowler and a top order batter,” Norris said of the 23-year-old.

“He will probably bat three or four. In previous years, apart from last year, we’ve gone for the spinning option but with Sabbir, Steven Croft, myself and Matt Wood, we’ve got four spinners – plus Lytham always offers quite a bit early on with the new ball.

“As for Steven Croft, he’s confirmed he will be available a lot more this season.

“His record speaks for itself and to have someone of his calibre in the squad is absolutely massive, especially if it’s for an additional four or five games.”

While league success is the main focus, Norris also has his eye on making progress in the knockout competitions.

Saturday’s match sees Lytham host a Caldy team which finished third in last year’s Second Division, missing out on promotion following defeat to Alder on the final day.

“I can’t remember the last time we won a cup game to be honest,” Norris said.

“Having had two cup semi-finals as a captain in the seconds, it’s something I’m going to target. I want a cup run.

“Looking at the league below, Caldy will be one of the favourites to come back so it’s not a given. Anything can happen in the first game of the season.

“Steven Croft is available for that game, which is a massive help.”