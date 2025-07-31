Jamie Van Wyk has been handed an England Golf call-up Photo: Leaderboard Photography

Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club’s Jamie van Wyk has been handed a first England Golf call-up for the upcoming Women’s and Men’s Home Internationals.

Van Wyk has been named in a 16-player team for the matches, taking place at Woodhall Spa Golf Club from August 6-8.

England will be looking to add to their two wins from three editions since the event was combined in 2022.

The 24-year-old’s selection comes after a year which has seen him win the Welsh Men’s Open Stroke Play Championship.

That comes in addition to top-10 finishes at the NSW Amateur, Avondale Amateur and Concord Cup competitions in Australia, as well as 11th place at this year’s Lytham Trophy.

He joins Eliot Baker, Ben Bolton, Seb Cave, Dominic Clemons, Lewy Hayward, Tom Osborne, Jake Sowden and Freddie Turnell in the men’s team, while Sophie Fullbrook, Lily Hirst, Isla McDonald-O’Brien, Nellie Ong, Patience Rhodes, Amelia Wan and Davina Xanh are the women selected.

Meanwhile, the Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals take place at Cork Golf Club, Ireland, from August 5-7, with England having won all four of the combined events since its inception in 2021.

England Golf deputy performance director Steve Burnett said: “It’s a great opportunity on home soil for the men and women, and we expect to be competitive once again.

“We’ve got a great mix of experience and youngsters, who have the opportunity to shine.

“There are lots of new faces in the boys’ and girls’ squad heading over to Ireland, which is great to see, and we expect to be challenging for the title and hope to keep up our 100 per cent winning record.”