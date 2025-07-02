Royal Lytham & St Annes' Jamie misses out on Open qualification

By Gavin Browne
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 09:12 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
Royal Lytham & St Annes' Jamie van Wyk missed out on qualification for this year's Open Championship Photo: Brian Clarkplaceholder image
Royal Lytham & St Annes golfer Jamie van Wyk has missed out in his bid to qualify for this year’s Open Championship.

Van Wyk had progressed through regional qualifying to reach the final stage on Tuesday.

That was held at West Lancashire GC, where five qualifying spots for Royal Portrush later this month were on offer to 72 golfers.

They played over two rounds, with van Wyk finishing in a tie for 38th position after posting a one-over total of 145.

He was one of 36 players under par in the opening round, recording a two-under score of 70.

However, a second round total of 75 ended the hopes of van Wyk, who had won the Welsh Men’s Open Stroke Play event earlier this year.

The leaderboard was topped by Lucas Herbert who finished eight under, one ahead of Sampson Zheng.

George Bloor was third on six under, while Richard Teder and Oliver Lindell booked their spots through a play-off after finishing five under.

Related topics:Royal Portrush
