Fleetwood's Matt Siddall took three wickets in their loss against Fulwood and Broughton Photo: Julian Brown

Hopes that Fleetwood CC had turned the corner after their first victory of the Northern Premier Cricket League season were soon dashed as they lost the battle of division one’s bottom two with Fulwood and Broughton by 34 runs.

Fleetwood had looked on course to back up their victory at Longridge as they dismissed their fellow strugglers for 112, only to be skittled for 78 in reply.

Michael Rippon’s 5-18 had helped remove the Preston side in 41.4 overs.

However, Rippon’s 19 was as good as it got for the hosts in reply as Simon Kerrigan took 6-13 from 12.3 overs.

From 68-5, Fleetwood could add only 10 and it was all over in 33.3 overs.

Blackpool climbed into sixth position after an eight-wicket win at eighth-placed Longridge.

The hosts opted to bat first at Newsham, where they completed their 50 overs on 188-7.

Taariq Chieckty made 50 as Longridge initially reached 103-2 before being reduced to 138-6.

Luke Platt led their recovery, finishing 55 not out as Ali Usman picked up 3-21 and Josh Boyne 2-53.

Blackpool scorched to their target, posting 191-2 in only 27.1 overs.

The dismissals of Jake Muncaster (7) and Usman (31) left them 42-2 but Andrew Needham and Boyne added an unbroken 149.

Needham’s 50 not out came at a run a ball but Boyne hit nine fours and seven sixes in reaching 91 not out from only 64 deliveries.

Thornton Cleveleys managed back-to-back wins in division two, doing so in style with a six-wicket success at home to leaders St Annes.

The visitors were restricted to 187 in 37.2 overs as Josh Rolinson took 4-27 from 7.2.

Opener Nathan Armstrong made 69 and Tom Bradley an unbeaten 50 but only one other St Annes player scored more than 10.

An opening stand of 97 between Josh Sackfield (68) and Josh Borrell (27) then set TC on course for victory.

This was sealed at 188-4 with 15 overs remaining as Rolinson completed a fine day’s work with his unbeaten 43.

Great Eccleston were successful by 129 runs as they hosted Penwortham.

Alexander Rhodes’ 78 headlined Great Ecc’s 271-9 before their visitors were dismissed for 142.

Rhodes again led with the ball, taking 3-24, while Mohamed Nadeem picked up 3-34.

The Palace Shield Premier Division brought mixed fortunes with victory for Fylde and defeat for Kirkham and Wesham.

Dan Smith (6-42) and Will Smith (3-40) helped Fylde to bowl out Eccleston for 158 before they replied with 162-2, the latter Smith top-scoring with 53.

K&W saw Westgate win by 24 runs at the Woodlands, where the visitors were all out for 206 as Anthony Harrison took 4-34 from 8.5 overs.

The K&W reply ended with them all out for 182, opener Niall Dunn making 50 and Ben Rawcliffe 37.

Finally, Lytham lost by 33 runs at bottom club Old Xaverians in division one of the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition.

Old Xaverians batted first and were dismissed for 124, with only Josh Dilworth (59) and Shaun Haigh (29) making it into double figures.

Lytham’s Sabbir Patel claimed 5-26 before they were all out for 91 in reply.

Stewart Davison (22) was the only batter scoring more than 20 as Lytham lost their last five wickets for as many runs, Colin Gibson with 5-39.