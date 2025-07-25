Blackpool CC captain Ben Howarth Photo: Daniel Martino

Blackpool CC captain Ben Howarth believes there will be little in the way of meaningless matches as Northern Premier Cricket League clubs begin the second half of their seasons tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move to two 10-team divisions in 2025 has certainly seen a bunching together of those clubs in the top flight.

Leaders Kendal are the only side yet to lose any of their first nine matches, giving them a 14-point advantage over Garstang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They, in turn, are 10 points ahead of third-placed Settle – but only 11 points separate them from a Longridge team sitting eighth; 12 points clear of the drop zone.

Longridge is Saturday’s destination for Howarth’s players, who are a point ahead of their hosts following defeat last week against Settle.

Howarth admitted: “With it being 10 teams and so tight in those positions, we were having a chat about it the other week.

“We said that if we could put a couple of wins together, then we could have a chance of being in the mix to finish in third or fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the other hand, if we lost them, then we’d have a chance of being near to the bottom two instead.

“As we get later on in the season, I don’t think there will be any dead rubbers because teams will be playing for something every week; whether that’s for the league title, trying to get in the top four or trying to stay up.

“That’s what you want and what you’re aiming for. I would say we’ve been inconsistent so far, it’s been a bit indifferent.

“We’ve had a couple of injuries to get around but everyone seems to be getting fully fit, so hopefully we can have a stronger second half of the season.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Fulwood and Broughton, Longridge v Blackpool.

Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Great Eccleston v Penwortham, Thornton Cleveleys v St Annes.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Eccleston, Kirkham and Wesham v Westgate.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Old Xaverians v Lytham.