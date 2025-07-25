Fylde coast cricket preview: Blackpool CC skipper predicts plenty of competitive cricket
The move to two 10-team divisions in 2025 has certainly seen a bunching together of those clubs in the top flight.
Leaders Kendal are the only side yet to lose any of their first nine matches, giving them a 14-point advantage over Garstang.
They, in turn, are 10 points ahead of third-placed Settle – but only 11 points separate them from a Longridge team sitting eighth; 12 points clear of the drop zone.
Longridge is Saturday’s destination for Howarth’s players, who are a point ahead of their hosts following defeat last week against Settle.
Howarth admitted: “With it being 10 teams and so tight in those positions, we were having a chat about it the other week.
“We said that if we could put a couple of wins together, then we could have a chance of being in the mix to finish in third or fourth place.
“On the other hand, if we lost them, then we’d have a chance of being near to the bottom two instead.
“As we get later on in the season, I don’t think there will be any dead rubbers because teams will be playing for something every week; whether that’s for the league title, trying to get in the top four or trying to stay up.
“That’s what you want and what you’re aiming for. I would say we’ve been inconsistent so far, it’s been a bit indifferent.
“We’ve had a couple of injuries to get around but everyone seems to be getting fully fit, so hopefully we can have a stronger second half of the season.”
SATURDAY FIXTURES
Northern Premier Cricket League First Division (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Fulwood and Broughton, Longridge v Blackpool.
Northern Premier Cricket League Second Division (12.30pm): Great Eccleston v Penwortham, Thornton Cleveleys v St Annes.
Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Fylde v Eccleston, Kirkham and Wesham v Westgate.
Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Old Xaverians v Lytham.