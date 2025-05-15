Fleetwood captain Declan Clerkin Photo: Daniel Martino

Declan Clerkin maintains Fleetwood CC’s players can still get better as they look to defend their Northern Premier Cricket League title in 2025.

The Broadwater club ended a 12-year wait for a league title with victory last season, finishing 29 points ahead of Longridge.

Their 2025 campaign has started in promising fashion with four wins from as many 40 Over Cup group stage matches.

Fleetwood look to extend that perfect record on Saturday, when they travel to Blackpool, before hosting Manchester Stallions in the LCF Knock Out on Sunday.

“We still feel we can improve,” Clerkin said.

“If we repeat a lot of the good stuff from last year, repeat the togetherness we had and add a bit of quality, that would be a step in the right direction.

“I’d imagine the 40 Over Cup is going to work well for most teams; we’ve got a bit of time to prepare, batters can spend time in the middle and bowlers can find their feet for the league season.

“It’s also a chance to play teams you might not have played for a while and it’s something a bit different.”

The move to two 10-team divisions this year from one of 13 in 2024 means six fewer league matches as Fleetwood look to be the first team to successfully defend their title since Darwen in 2003.

Clerkin acknowledged: “We can’t afford to start slowly. Twenty-four games last year meant there was a bit more leeway but 18 means it’s a straight shootout.

“One or two might be rained off, so then you’re down to 16 and you can’t afford to lose many of those.

“Teams will have to start well and keep it going – like we did last year – but I think, come the end of the season, the top eight will be really strong.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League 40 Over Cup (12.30pm): Blackpool v Fleetwood, Longridge v Great Eccleston, Mawdesley v Thornton Cleveleys, St Annes v Kendal.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Heysham v Fylde, Kirkham and Wesham v Morecambe.

Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v Maghull.

SUNDAY FIXTURES

Lancashire Cricket Foundation KO (1pm): Blackpool v Rainford, Fleetwood v Manchester Stallions, Thornton Cleveleys v Clitheroe.