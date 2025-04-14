Fleetwood CC claimed the 2024 Northern Premier Cricket League title Picture: Fleetwood CC

Declan Clerkin is excited by the season ahead as Fleetwood CC prepare to defend their Northern Premier Cricket League title.

Last year saw Clerkin skipper the Broadwater club to a first NPCL crown since 2012 by finishing 29 points clear of Longridge.

This year sees a revamped competition with two divisions of 10 teams, meaning six fewer league matches than was the case in 2024 and a later starting date of May 24.

Plugging the gap in the meantime is the 40 Over Cup, with a new format of six group games before knockout stages later in the summer.

Fleetwood start their group campaign on Saturday, when they host Carnforth, while Thornton Cleveleys welcome Fulwood and Broughton (both 12.30pm).

It means players will have had lots of competitive cricket under their belts before a reduced league programme which leaves little margin for error.

If Fleetwood were to win the league in 2025, it would see them end a 22-year wait for a club to win consecutive NPCL titles; something nobody has done since Darwen went back-to-back in 2002 and 2003.

Clerkin said: “I knew it was a while but I didn’t realise it was that long!

“That would be something special, winning it two years in a row, but trying to repeat it is much harder than winning it the first time.

“It will be completely different to last year. We went a bit under the radar in the first half and people were maybe taking us a bit for granted.

“It was tougher in the second half. We realised we were in a position to win the league and teams really turned up against us.

“I think it will be similar this year but we’re a really confident group and what happened last year did everybody the world of good.”

Vathsal Govind has been replaced as professional this year by former Sussex man Michael Rippon, who has represented the Netherlands in ODI and T20 cricket.

They can also call upon Lancashire second team quick Hasan Mughal as he hopes to catch the eye of staff at Emirates Old Trafford.

“Michael’s here for the full year,” Clerkin added.

“We had a top pro last year but he’s a bit older and that experience will suit us.

“We’re pretty fortunate he’s going to be here for the full year. That was one thing that could have thrown us a bit last year, but we managed to get a couple of good sub-pros in.

“That’s always a minefield because so many pros go home later in the season and it’s a dogfight.

“Having someone who has played at the top level, it will be good to learn from him.

“Has is a really exciting prospect that kind of came out of nowhere – but it was a really nice find.

“Our spin line-up last year was really strong and won us a lot of games, but we didn’t have a seam bowler who was consistent all year and was a wicket taker.

“Now we have a quality fast bowler and we will be more of an all-round threat. We’re really excited to have him and, fingers crossed, he can help to do the business for us in the new season.”