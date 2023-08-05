News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool netball star Eleanor Cardwell is one game from World Cup glory

Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell stands one victory away from being on top of the world after helping England to a first Netball World Cup final.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

Cardwell, playing in her first World Cup, was among the Vitality Roses team that booked their place in Sunday’s final with a 46-40 win against New Zealand, the defending champions, in Cape Town.

Saturday’s semi-final had been in the balance with the scores level at 32-32 going into the final quarter.

The decisive moment came with four minutes remaining, with England 41-40 ahead, when Fran Williams made an intercept to help the Roses extend their lead.

England's Eleanor Cardwell competing against New Zealand's Kelly Jury during their Netball World Cup semi-final in Cale Town (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images)England's Eleanor Cardwell competing against New Zealand's Kelly Jury during their Netball World Cup semi-final in Cale Town (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images)
A team player for England

When Helen Housby missed a chance to put England 43-40 up with the clock ticking down, Cardwell then pounced on the rebound to make it.

Imogen Allison then produced another crucial touch to keep the ball in play as England added five points without reply, Housby sealing their victory.

Speaking to England Netball afterwards, Cardwell said: “I think we had the edge throughout the whole game but it was just about us being clinical.

“As soon as we got that turnover it was about not having a rush of blood and launching a pass.

“We just had to keep it calm, do the work, do the short balls and it will finally open up.”

Sunday’s final sees England meet Australia after they beat Jamaica, 57-54, in Saturday’s second semi-final.

It will be the second meeting between the teams in four days after England won 56-55 in Thursday’s group meeting.

The match gets underway at 5pm with New Zealand and Jamaica contesting the third and fourth-placed play-off meeting at 3pm.

