Blackpool netball star Eleanor Cardwell a team player for England
Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell insists she remains exactly the same despite a big move to Australia and being the star name in England’s latest netball squad.
The 27-year-old will be leading the attacking line for the Vitality Roses having been named in the squad for the three-match series against Uganda which kicks off today, followed by games on Saturday and Sunday.
She will be joined in the shooting circle by a combination of Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and two potential debutants, Olivia Tchine and Paige Reed.
However, the former Manchester Thunder ace Cardwell is unfussed by the spotlight being on her.
“I’ve not really thought about it to be honest,” she said.
“I just think I’m one of the team, it’s not really something I would ever think about.
“It’s still a competition to who’s going to get on that court and obviously we’ve got Liv Tchine, Paige and Soph, so it’s going to be hard to get on the court anyway.”
Cardwell was practically undroppable at the Commonwealth Games, performances which followed her high-profile move from Manchester Thunder to Adelaide Thunderbirds.
While fans may miss seeing Cardwell playing week in, week out, she has a more positive outlook on her move halfway across the world.
She added: “I don’t think I’m necessarily saying goodbye. I think I’ve not really had that in my head.
“To be fair, I'm just still playing for England and then going to (my) club, it’s two separate things.
“It’s going to be a tough year but a really exciting one, which I can’t wait to get going and start off.”
Tickets to see the Vitality Roses in action against Uganda are still available from the England Netball website.