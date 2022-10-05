Blackpool netball star Eleanor Cardwell a team player for England

The 27-year-old will be leading the attacking line for the Vitality Roses having been named in the squad for the three-match series against Uganda which kicks off today, followed by games on Saturday and Sunday.

She will be joined in the shooting circle by a combination of Sophie Drakeford-Lewis and two potential debutants, Olivia Tchine and Paige Reed.

Eleanor Cardwell is set to feature for England against Uganda this week

However, the former Manchester Thunder ace Cardwell is unfussed by the spotlight being on her.

“I’ve not really thought about it to be honest,” she said.

“I just think I’m one of the team, it’s not really something I would ever think about.

“It’s still a competition to who’s going to get on that court and obviously we’ve got Liv Tchine, Paige and Soph, so it’s going to be hard to get on the court anyway.”

Cardwell was practically undroppable at the Commonwealth Games, performances which followed her high-profile move from Manchester Thunder to Adelaide Thunderbirds.

While fans may miss seeing Cardwell playing week in, week out, she has a more positive outlook on her move halfway across the world.

She added: “I don’t think I’m necessarily saying goodbye. I think I’ve not really had that in my head.

“To be fair, I'm just still playing for England and then going to (my) club, it’s two separate things.

“It’s going to be a tough year but a really exciting one, which I can’t wait to get going and start off.”