Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell misses out on Commonwealth Games bronze

It was a frustrating encounter for England as the Silver Ferns, whom they defeated in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they gained during the first quarter.

That had seen them establish a 14-13 advantage going into the second quarter but England – playing a seventh game in almost as many days – began to display fatigue and errors crept into their game.

It meant New Zealand were able to extend their advantage as they held a 29-23 lead despite Cardwell reducing the arrears moments before half-time.

The third period was one in which England were able to get back within four goals at one stage.

However, although Cardwell scored again late on, it still left the Silver Ferns with a six-goal lead going into the final quarter.

Despite being cheered on by a vociferous crowd at the NEC Arena, the deficit was too great to claw back and it was New Zealand who could celebrate bronze.

Speaking afterwards, England head coach Jess Thirlby said: “It’s really sad and we’re going to feel really bruised for a while.

“I think we had a great balance coming into this tournament, and I’ve not been shy of exposing new players in the last couple of years.