Eleanor Cardwell plays a part in England's historic victory
The Vitality Roses erased an eight-point deficit to beat Australia at the 14th attempt and finish top in Group A on Thursday.
Jess Thirlby’s side stormed back towards the end of the third quarter and Fran Williams’ crucial interception in the dying seconds earned a 56-55 win in Cape Town.
Thirlby told BBC Sport: “It’s a massively important moment for this group because it adds to our confidence bank, but we know it means nothing if we can’t follow it up.
“I think it’s the fact we were eight down and then to be pushed in the last 15 minutes and still come out on top, I don’t think you can underestimate mentally what that tells you about where this group is at.”
England face New Zealand in the first of Saturday’s semi-finals (10am), while Australia meet Jamaica (3pm).