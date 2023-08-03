News you can trust since 1873
Eleanor Cardwell plays a part in England's historic victory

Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell was among the England team which claimed a first victory over Australia at the Netball World Cup.​
By Gavin Browne
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read

The Vitality Roses erased an eight-point deficit to beat Australia at the 14th attempt and finish top in Group A on Thursday.

Jess Thirlby’s side stormed back towards the end of the third quarter and Fran Williams’ crucial interception in the dying seconds earned a 56-55 win in Cape Town.

Blackpool netball star Eleanor Cardwell a team player for England
Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell in action as England defeat Australia at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images)
Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell in action as England defeat Australia at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images)
Thirlby told BBC Sport: “It’s a massively important moment for this group because it adds to our confidence bank, but we know it means nothing if we can’t follow it up.

“I think it’s the fact we were eight down and then to be pushed in the last 15 minutes and still come out on top, I don’t think you can underestimate mentally what that tells you about where this group is at.”

England face New Zealand in the first of Saturday’s semi-finals (10am), while Australia meet Jamaica (3pm).

Related topics:EnglandAustraliaBlackpool