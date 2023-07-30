The England team had led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter in South Africa and extended their advantage to 31-18 at half-time.

Scotland improved in the third quarter after a raft of changes for both sides, with England leading 46-29 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardwell had been a substitute against Scotland, coming on for the final quarter after starting the wins against Barbados (90-29) and Malawi (62-39).

Eleanor Cardwell in action during England's Netball World Cup match against Barbados at the Cape Town International Convention Centre Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images

The win against Malawi was the Vitality Roses’ 100th victory in the World Cup.

A close first quarter saw an energetic start from Malawi, but England grew into the game to take a two-goal advantage and followed with a strong second quarter to lead 29-20 at half-time.

England remained in charge throughout the rest of the match, winning comfortably by 23 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They return to action on Monday with a match against Tonga at 5pm (UK time), while the Scots face Australia (8am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere on Sunday, Wales beat Sri Lanka 68-56 in Cape Town for their first win of the tournament to advance to the next qualifying round.

The Welsh Feathers, ranked ninth in the world, took a 17-11 first-quarter lead against the Lionesses, who are ranked 15th.

They led 30-22 at half-time and 50-44 at the end of the third quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad