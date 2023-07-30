News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Man in critical condition after being knocked down in Blackpool

Eleanor Cardwell helps England's netballers to a perfect start at the World Cup

Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell helped England make it three wins from as many Pool B games when they beat Scotland 62-37 in the Netball World Cup on Sunday.
By Peter Storey
Published 30th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

The England team had led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter in South Africa and extended their advantage to 31-18 at half-time.

Scotland improved in the third quarter after a raft of changes for both sides, with England leading 46-29 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cardwell had been a substitute against Scotland, coming on for the final quarter after starting the wins against Barbados (90-29) and Malawi (62-39).

Eleanor Cardwell in action during England's Netball World Cup match against Barbados at the Cape Town International Convention Centre Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty ImagesEleanor Cardwell in action during England's Netball World Cup match against Barbados at the Cape Town International Convention Centre Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images
Eleanor Cardwell in action during England's Netball World Cup match against Barbados at the Cape Town International Convention Centre Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool netball star Eleanor Cardwell a team player for England

The win against Malawi was the Vitality Roses’ 100th victory in the World Cup.

A close first quarter saw an energetic start from Malawi, but England grew into the game to take a two-goal advantage and followed with a strong second quarter to lead 29-20 at half-time.

England remained in charge throughout the rest of the match, winning comfortably by 23 points.

Hide Ad

They return to action on Monday with a match against Tonga at 5pm (UK time), while the Scots face Australia (8am).

Hide Ad

Elsewhere on Sunday, Wales beat Sri Lanka 68-56 in Cape Town for their first win of the tournament to advance to the next qualifying round.

The Welsh Feathers, ranked ninth in the world, took a 17-11 first-quarter lead against the Lionesses, who are ranked 15th.

They led 30-22 at half-time and 50-44 at the end of the third quarter.

Hide Ad

Wales finished third in Pool C and will now compete with the top three sides from Pool D in the next round, starting against New Zealand on Monday (10am).

Related topics:EnglandScotlandBlackpoolMalawiWalesSouth Africa
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us