The 28-year-old from Blackpool is in South Africa, bidding to help England win the competition for the first time since its inception in 1963.

Cardwell is competing at her first World Cup, having helped Adelaide Thunderbirds to victory in Australia’s Super Netball tournament earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first stage sees England in Pool B, along with Malawi, Scotland and Barbados.

Eleanor Cardwell is among the England netball squad seeking World Cup glory Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

They start their campaign against Barbados tonight (7pm UK time), followed by matches against Malawi on Saturday (5pm) and Scotland on Sunday (3pm).

The Vitality Roses have also announced two temporary additions to head coach Jess Thirlby’s backroom team.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medal winners Serena Kersten and Jo Harten have been appointed as leadership and culture coach, and support coach respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirlby has no doubts as to what the pair can offer over the next week or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told England Netball’s website: “As a player, Jo has always managed to strike the balance of being both demanding and light-hearted.

“People want to listen when she speaks, such is her credibility in the global game and I have no doubt she will support the team selflessly.

“She will play a key role in sharing her knowledge with the shooters in particular, in supporting our leadership team and in readying our reserves should they be needed to step in during the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Serena, everyone knows what an incredible role model and motivator she is.