Blackpool CC bowled over to welcome Lancashire again in 2024

Blackpool CC chairman David Cresswell outlined the club’s delight after it was handed five Lancashire matches for the 2024 cricket season.
By Gavin Browne
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Stanley Park will host an LV=Insurance County Championship game between the Red Rose and Durham, running from May 17-20.

A second consecutive Metro Bank One Day Cup match featuring Lancashire and Kent Spitfires has also been pencilled in for July 28.

That comes after the Thunder women’s team makes two visits to the Fylde coast, starting with the Charlotte Edwards Cup game against the Sunrisers on June 9.

Lancashire's Josh Bohannon scored a century when they met Kent Spitfires at Stanley Park last year Picture: Daniel MartinoLancashire's Josh Bohannon scored a century when they met Kent Spitfires at Stanley Park last year Picture: Daniel Martino
Lancashire's Josh Bohannon scored a century when they met Kent Spitfires at Stanley Park last year Picture: Daniel Martino
Local 2024 fixture list

After that comes a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match which sees the South East Stars making the trip north again on July 7.

For good measure, Lancashire’s second XI will also play a T20 game against Derbyshire on June 11.

The hope had been either a four-day game or a 50-over match, so to get both – along with the women’s and seconds’ matches – is a source of great pride.

“We were quietly confident of getting them in the first place,” the chairman explained.

“The Lancashire lads were very pleased with how the wicket played last year.

“I tend to speak to Mark Chilton (Lancashire’s director of cricket performance) after the game – or whoever’s in charge if he’s not there – just to see how everything has gone.

“We also talk to the groundsman (Matt Merchant), who gives us feedback in regards to the playing facilities.

“At the same time, the square can only take so many additional games; we’re growing the women’s game, for example, and they need the facilities as well.”

Last year saw Blackpool host four one-day matches for the senior men and women, in addition to a four-day game against Essex.

The one-day match with Kent in August saw the Red Rose win by 125 runs, in addition to beating Worcestershire Rapids by four wickets in their Vitality Blast meeting.

The women played two Charlotte Edwards Cup matches, beating South East Stars by 16 runs and Northern Diamonds by seven wickets.

As for the four-day game with Essex, the visitors departed with a 46-run victory after Lancashire were all out for 383 chasing 430 for victory.

There was, nevertheless, some confusion when the men’s and women’s 2024 fixture lists were released last November.

While the ECB website listed the Durham match as being played at Stanley Park, Lancashire’s website had ‘TBC’ where the home venue was due to be named.

The Red Rose finally confirmed Blackpool as the host on social media last month, while also announcing their return to Liverpool CC with a four-day Second XI Championship match against Middlesex.

When asked if he had any idea as to the delay, Cresswell said: “We were asked if we were happy to host it (the Durham match) and I confirmed we were more than happy to host it.

“However, Lancashire needed to have a word with Liverpool before we could confirm it.

“It’s fantastic news for the club and the area. I always feel Blackpool is a ground that’s attractive for spectators because it has plenty of seating and great viewing facilities.”

