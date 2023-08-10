​Lancashire return to action tomorrow after recording their first Metro Bank One Day Cup group win at Blackpool.

The Red Rose meet Leicestershire in a floodlit clash at Emirates Old Trafford (2pm), sitting second in the Group A table with four points.

After two no results against Essex and Yorkshire, they saw off defending champions Kent by 125 runs at Stanley Park on Wednesday in a repeat of last year’s final.

The home side made 328-5, led by Josh Bohannon’s first List A century as he hit 105 from 117 balls.

Lancashire's Josh Bohannon hits out during his century at Stanley Park Picture: Daniel Martino

George Bell (71) and Dane Vilas (51) both made useful contributions before George Balderson propelled Lancashire past 300 with 57 from 28 balls.

Kent, who chose to bowl first, found themselves in early trouble when Ben Compton and Jack Leaning both fell to leave them in trouble at 21-2.

Wickets were lost at regular intervals and, although Daniel Bell-Drummond top-scored with 38 off 54 balls, the visitors were 203 all out in two balls short of 40 overs.

Lancashire's Dane Vilas in action against Kent at Blackpool Picture: Daniel Martino

Jack Blatherwick was Lancashire’s leading performer with the ball, taking a career-best 4-52.

Balderson followed up his batting fireworks with 2-32, while Jack Morley picked up 2-53.

Bohannon told Lancashire’s website: “It was tough early doors but me and Belly managed to tough it out and put a partnership together.

“That allowed the others to put some cameos on and get us up to what we knew was an above-par score.

Lancashire batter George Bell is bowled during their match with Kent in Blackpool Picture: Daniel Martino

“It took me a while to get going. It felt like a bit of a club pitch at times with the bounce and nip, and I was really struggling.

“Belly was still scoring, which was great, and once the field started spreading it got a bit easier for us to tick over.

“With small boundaries we knew we could catch up later, so we were trying to keep everything for the back end, which thankfully we did, so that allowed us to get up to a really good score.

“It was a great team performance. The way Blathers (Blatherwick) bowled was fantastic and there’s a lot of positives to take forward.”

Leicestershire go into tomorrow’s game in third place, level on points with Lancashire after two wins and a defeat.