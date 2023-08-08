Lancashire coach Graham Onions is looking forward to proceedings as the Red Rose return to Blackpool CC on Wednesday.

They are back at Stanley Park for their latest Metro Bank One-Day Cup group stage match (11am): a repeat of last year’s final against Kent Spitfires.

Lancashire go into the game hoping it will be third time lucky after frustration in their first two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain scuppered last week’s opening game against Essex, who were struggling in response to Lancashire’s sizeable 270-7.

Graham Onions right is looking forward to Lancashire's Blackpool return on Wednesday Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Last Thursday’s Roses match at Scarborough was also called off as a result of the wet weather.

It is a third visit to the Fylde coast for the men’s senior team this season, having beaten Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast before losing against Essex in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Onions, Lancashire’s lead coach for the cup, told their website: “We’d have liked to have played both and won both, but it’s not to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played some brilliant cricket against Essex and deserved to win. Scarborough was slightly different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a good pitch at Blackpool and it’s a great place to play cricket.

“We played a couple of games last year in front of really good crowds and there were loads of runs.

“It’s a bit of a bowler’s graveyard. We’ll be ready for that game.”

Lancashire will also be looking to preserve a proud record at Blackpool.