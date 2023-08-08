News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire get set for their third trip to Blackpool CC

Lancashire coach Graham Onions is looking forward to proceedings as the Red Rose return to Blackpool CC on Wednesday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST

They are back at Stanley Park for their latest Metro Bank One-Day Cup group stage match (11am): a repeat of last year’s final against Kent Spitfires.

Lancashire go into the game hoping it will be third time lucky after frustration in their first two matches.

Rain scuppered last week’s opening game against Essex, who were struggling in response to Lancashire’s sizeable 270-7.

Graham Onions right is looking forward to Lancashire's Blackpool return on Wednesday Picture: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesGraham Onions right is looking forward to Lancashire's Blackpool return on Wednesday Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Graham Onions right is looking forward to Lancashire's Blackpool return on Wednesday Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Last Thursday’s Roses match at Scarborough was also called off as a result of the wet weather.

It is a third visit to the Fylde coast for the men’s senior team this season, having beaten Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast before losing against Essex in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Onions, Lancashire’s lead coach for the cup, told their website: “We’d have liked to have played both and won both, but it’s not to be.

“We played some brilliant cricket against Essex and deserved to win. Scarborough was slightly different.

“It’s a good pitch at Blackpool and it’s a great place to play cricket.

“We played a couple of games last year in front of really good crowds and there were loads of runs.

“It’s a bit of a bowler’s graveyard. We’ll be ready for that game.”

Lancashire will also be looking to preserve a proud record at Blackpool.

They have never lost to another county in one-day List A matches at Stanley Park, where their only defeat came when they faced India A in 2003.

