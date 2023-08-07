They did so with a four-run win against Leyland when they travelled to the Stanning Memorial Ground on Sunday.

Blackpool batted first and made 162-9 from 40 overs, as seven batters reached double figures but Dylan Henshall’s 32 was the top score.

Leyland’s reply saw them reduced to 27-3 and then 99-6 despite a stand of 54 between Karl Cross (37) and Andrew Makinson (31).

Dylan Henshall top-scored in Blackpool's win at Leyland Picture: Daniel Martino

Kurtis Watson added 30 but Chase Lynch claimed 4-45 as Leyland finished on 158-9.

It means they play either St Annes or Garstang, whose semi-final is scheduled for August 20.

Blackpool were due to visit St Annes in the league on Saturday, only for the match to be abandoned with five points each.

That leaves Blackpool fifth but now 35 points behind Chorley, who took over from Kendal at the top after beating them in one of only two games to survive.

St Annes stay 10th, while Fleetwood’s game at Leyland was also abandoned.

The hosts had batted first, making 190-6 as Zak Willox hit 76 and Watson 75.

Both fell to Jeremy Davies, who ended with 4-44 from a dozen overs before Fleetwood’s reply failed to get underway.

All three Fylde coast teams are on the road this weekend with Blackpool at Chorley, Fleetwood at Fulwood and Broughton and St Annes at Garstang.

In the Liverpool and District Competition, Lytham’s wait for a First Division win continues as their match at leaders Newton-le-Willows was also abandoned.

Sitting fifth in the table, Lytham’s winless run now stands at six games ahead of Saturday’s home game against Bootle.

As for the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, Thornton Cleveleys had victory over Morecambe in the Premier Division.

Good performances with the bat and ball meant they won by 99 runs at Illawalla against the division’s bottom club.

Having been asked to bat first, TC compiled 212-5 from a reduced 29 overs.

They had lost five batters for single-figure scores before Joshua Sackfield and Daniel Howard handed them the initiative.

Sackfield hit 10 fours and nine sixes in finishing 112 not out from only 83 deliveries.

That was almost pedestrian compared to Howard, whose 71 not out came from 37 balls with half-dozen fours and sixes.

The Morecambe reply saw them shot out for 113 in 19.3 overs as Anthony Ellison claimed 5-39 and Jake Apperley 3-29.

The win saw them leapfrog Great Eccleston and Penwortham into fifth place, ahead of this Saturday’s home game with Great Ecc.

For their part, Great Ecc were another club falling foul of conditions as their game with Carnforth was a no result.

That was also the outcome for Kirkham and Wesham after they had travelled to Penwortham and seen their hosts make 155-9 from 42 overs by the close.

It was a good comeback, having been reduced to 33-4 before a fifth-wicket stand of 79 between Robbie Sumner (54) and Xavier Bateman (31).

They offered the principal resistance as Justin Banks worked his way through the Penwortham batting, finishing with 7-44 from 15 overs.