The Northern Premier Cricket League’s top wicket taker claimed centre stage when Blackpool saw off Fulwood and Broughton at Stanley Park on July 1.

Having been dismissed for 143, Blackpool managed to roll over their visitors for only 57 inside 27 overs.

Grindley led the way, finishing with the astonishing figures of 8-16 from 13.2 overs in helping Blackpool to maximum points.

Matt Grindley claimed eight wickets when Blackpool defeated Fulwood and Broughton at the start of July Picture: Julian Brown

For good measure, Grindley’s performance yielded the best return in a league match at Stanley Park since 1974.

“It was quite a surreal day really,” admitted the opening bowler.

“It was just nice to put in a performance and it’s nice to have a record like that.

“I think we probably felt we were a bit short with the bat, so we got a couple of wickets early on and then got on a roll.”

At the same time, while thrilled by his feats, Grindley also had some sympathy for one of the opposing players.

Fulwood and Broughton’s Hareen Buddila had done his bit during the Blackpool innings, finishing with 8-37 from 13.1 overs.

On a day when the two teams scored 200 runs between them, Grindley and Buddila’s combined figures were 16-53 from 26.3 overs.

Paying tribute to Buddila, Grindley added: “That was some performance as well.

“It’s not every day of the week you see a bowler take eight wickets in a game, never mind two doing it in the same game.”

This weekend could be a key one in the NPCL title race as the top six face each other.

Blackpool, in fourth, travel to second-placed Kendal, who are level on points with leaders Chorley.

They are also on the road, visiting last year’s champions Garstang who are in fifth position, while third-placed Longridge host Fleetwood in sixth.

Fourteen points separate the top five and Grindley – who won’t be featuring for Blackpool tomorrow – thinks that is a reflection of the quality on display.

He said: “I think it’s going to be a good year this year, it seems to be really competitive.

“A lot of teams are beating each other on a weekly basis and, most weeks, if you aren’t on your game then you’ll be beaten.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES:

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Kendal v Blackpool, Longridge v Fleetwood, Penrith v St Annes.

Liverpool Competition First Division (12pm): Ainsdale v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Torrisholme, Lancaster v Kirkham and Wesham, Thornton Cleveleys v Mawdesley.

Division 1B (1pm): Fleetwood 2 v Fylde, New Longton v Great Eccleston 2, Wrea Green v Thornton Cleveleys 2.

Division 2 (1pm): Penwortham 3 v Norcross, St Annes 2 v Whittingham and Goosnargh.

SUNDAY FIXTURES: