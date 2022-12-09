Besides the four-day fixture against Essex from July 10-13, Stanley Park will also stage a T20 men’s/women’s double-header on June 7, when Lancashire Lightning face Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast and Thunder host Northern Diamonds in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

It follows Lancashire’s return to Blackpool after a four-year absence this summer, when Lightning played two Blast fixtures and two one-day ties in the Royal London Cup; winning three of those four games.

Lancashire v Nottinghamshire Outlaws in the Vitality Blast was the first of four Red Rose matches at Stanley Park this summer

Lancashire chairman David Cresswell told The Gazette: “It’s brilliant to welcome Lancashire back for a four-dayer. The county has confidence in the wicket and certainly in the outfield following all the investment we made and that has reaped its rewards.

“We had some discussions at the end of the season about the possibility of a four-day game for 2023 but we couldn’t be sure until their review of the season was complete. It’s a different challenge and will mean more preparation but we’re delighted.”

Stanley Park last staged first XI County Championship cricket in August 2011, when Blackpool’s Steven Croft scored a century in the first innings and 50 in the second to help Lancashire to a 98-run win over Worcestershire. Essex last visited the Fylde coast in 1980 for a drawn Championship game.

Southport and Birkdale will also stage a Championship fixture next year, though Blackpool is the only outground selected for a Vitality Blast game.

That T20 double-header is also appealing for Cresswell, who added: “It’s another big day to look forward to and two matches extends the day, so hopefully the club will benefit from that.”

The news of Lancashire’s return followed Blackpool’s announcement that Indian all-rounder Shivam Chaudhury will be their professional for 2023.

His countryman Naushad Shaikh missed almost half of last season due to delays in processing his work visa.