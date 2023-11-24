Fylde coast cricket fans can watch at least three senior Lancashire matches at Blackpool CC in 2024 following confirmation of next season’s fixture list.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two women’s matches and a men’s game are confirmed for Stanley Park next year, all of them taking place on a Sunday.

First up is the Charlotte Edwards Cup match between the women’s Thunder team and the Sunrisers on June 9 (2.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunder are back in Blackpool on July 7, when they welcome the South East Stars in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (11am).

Lancashire's Josh Bohannon hit a century when they beat Kent Spitfires at Stanley Park in August Picture: Daniel Martino

Three weeks after that, July 28, the men face Kent Spitfires in the Metro Bank One Day Cup (11am).

It’s the second year in a row Lancashire will play Kent in that competition at Blackpool after the Red Rose won August’s meeting by 125 runs.

That was one of four one-day matches on the Fylde last year, with the men winning their Vitality Blast game against Worcestershire Rapids by four wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women played two Charlotte Edwards Cup matches, beating South East Stars by 16 runs and Northern Diamonds by seven wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire’s men also played Essex in the LV= Insurance County Championship at Stanley Park, losing their division one match by 46 runs.

Five of 2024’s seven home County Championship matches are at Emirates Old Trafford, while Southport and Birkdale hosts the game with Nottinghamshire (June 30-July 3).

The remaining match against Durham (May 17-20) is listed as ‘TBC’ by Lancashire’s website, though the ECB’s fixture list names Stanley Park as the host venue.