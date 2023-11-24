Historic awards triumph for Joshua Sackfield and Thornton Cleveleys Cricket Club

​​Joshua Sackfield is Thornton Cleveleys Cricket Club’s first Senior Player of the Year winner at the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield's annual awards ceremony.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old all-rounder also won the Premier Division Batting Award as top run-scorer, amassing 900 at an average of 50.

Four years after winning the Junior Player of the Year accolade, Sackfield was presented with the Senior trophy by ex-Lancashire and England player Simon Kerrigan at the Ribby Hall ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palace Shield cricket awards double winner Joshua Sackfield with Simon Kerrigan and Paul Williams (left) of league sponsors Moore and Smalley Photo: STEVEN TAYLOR / SJT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sackfield's winter spent in Australia playing for Lakes Entrance Cricket Club in Victoria clearly did him no harm as he scored a century in Thornton Cleveleys' first game of the season at their Illawalla ground, also taking 3-30.

However, any hopes of overhauling the 12-year-old Premier League batting record of 1060 runs in a season were dashed by a wet July and August.

Joshua did exceed that figure in all competitions, though, scoring three centuries (with a top score of 120 against Preston) and six half-centuries.

He took 22 wickets, with best figures of 5-19 (also against Preston), and his fielding accounted for a further 30 wickets (24 catches, six run-outs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cricket chairman and first-team captain Rick Jenkinson said: “Josh has been exceptional. What he’s achieved is remarkable, breaking club records at such a young age. As a club we are so proud of him.”