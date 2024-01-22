News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Fylde coast cricketers find out 2024 fixtures

The Fylde coast’s cricketers have found out what lies ahead with their fixture lists for 2024.
By Gavin Browne
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fleetwood, who finished sixth in the Northern Premier Cricket League last year, welcome champions Kendal on day one.

Blackpool travel to Fulwood and Broughton, while St Annes host Leyland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The season’s first derby comes on the second weekend as Blackpool entertain St Annes, while the second meeting is the penultimate match of the year.

Most Popular
Blackpool announced that professional Shivam Chaudhary has joined them again for the 2024 season Picture: Ian MooreBlackpool announced that professional Shivam Chaudhary has joined them again for the 2024 season Picture: Ian Moore
Blackpool announced that professional Shivam Chaudhary has joined them again for the 2024 season Picture: Ian Moore
Read More
Croft joins Lancashire coaching team

Fleetwood host St Annes on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27, with the return meeting on August 18.

There will also be the occasional free weekend as Settle CC’s move to the NPCL means an odd number of teams.

Lytham CC’s Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division season also begins on April 20 with a trip to Old Xaverians.

Hide Ad

They face relegated Orrell Red Triangle on the third weekend before heading to Colwyn Bay - who also dropped into division one - on June 1.

Hide Ad

Their season ends on September 21, a week later than the NPCL, with Lytham at Highfield.

The 2024 league fixtures are as follows:

April 20: Fleetwood v Kendal, Fulwood and Broughton v Blackpool, Old Xaverians v Lytham, St Annes v Leyland.

April 27: Blackpool v St Annes, Lytham v Liverpool, Netherfield v Fleetwood.

Hide Ad

May 4: Euxton v Blackpool, Fulwood and Broughton v Fleetwood, Orrell Red Triangle v Lytham, Settle v St Annes.

May 6: Fleetwood v Euxton, Netherfield v Blackpool, St Annes v Chorley.

Hide Ad

May 11: Fleetwood v Chorley, Kendal v Blackpool, Lytham v Maghull, St Annes v Fulwood and Broughton.

May 18: Chorley v Blackpool, Fleetwood v Longridge, Kendal v St Annes.

Hide Ad

May 25: Blackpool v Mawdesley, Chorley v St Annes, Lytham v Fleetwood Hesketh.

May 27: Fleetwood v St Annes, Longridge v Blackpool.

June 1: Colwyn Bay v Lytham, Fleetwood v Settle, Mawdesley v Blackpool, St Annes v Netherfield.

June 8: Blackpool v Fleetwood, Longridge v St Annes, Lytham v St Helens Town.

Hide Ad

June 15: Euxton v Fleetwood, Spring View v Lytham, St Annes v Mawdesley.

Hide Ad

June 22: Blackpool v Settle, Lytham v Highfield, Mawdesley v Fleetwood, Netherfield v St Annes.

June 29: Bootle v Lytham, Euxton v St Annes, Fleetwood v Leyland, Garstang v Blackpool.

July 6: Blackpool v Fulwood and Broughton, Kendal v Fleetwood, Lytham v Sefton Park.

July 13: Fleetwood v Netherfield, Liverpool v Lytham, Settle v Blackpool, St Annes v Garstang.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

July 20: Blackpool v Leyland, Fleetwood v Fulwood and Broughton, Lytham v Old Xaverians, St Annes v Euxton.

July 27: Chorley v Fleetwood, Fulwood and Broughton v St Annes, Maghull v Lytham.

August 3: Blackpool v Chorley, Garstang v Fleetwood, Lytham v Orrell Red Triangle, St Annes v Settle.

August 10: Fleetwood v Garstang, Leyland v Blackpool, St Annes v Kendal, St Helens Town v Lytham.

Hide Ad

August 17: Blackpool v Netherfield, Garstang v St Annes, Lytham v Spring View, Settle v Fleetwood.

August 18: Blackpool v Kendal, St Annes v Fleetwood.

Hide Ad

August 24: Fleetwood v Blackpool, Fleetwood Hesketh v Lytham, St Annes v Longridge.

August 26: Blackpool v Euxton, Longridge v Fleetwood.

August 31: Blackpool v Longridge, Leyland v St Annes, Lytham v Colwyn Bay.

September 7: Fleetwood v Mawdesley, Sefton Park v Lytham, St Annes v Blackpool.

September 14: Blackpool v Garstang, Leyland v Fleetwood, Lytham v Bootle, Mawdesley v St Annes.

September 21: Highfield v Lytham.

Related topics:BlackpoolFleetwoodFulwoodSt Annes