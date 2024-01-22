The Fylde coast’s cricketers have found out what lies ahead with their fixture lists for 2024.

Fleetwood, who finished sixth in the Northern Premier Cricket League last year, welcome champions Kendal on day one.

Blackpool travel to Fulwood and Broughton, while St Annes host Leyland.

The season’s first derby comes on the second weekend as Blackpool entertain St Annes, while the second meeting is the penultimate match of the year.

Blackpool announced that professional Shivam Chaudhary has joined them again for the 2024 season Picture: Ian Moore

Fleetwood host St Annes on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27, with the return meeting on August 18.

There will also be the occasional free weekend as Settle CC’s move to the NPCL means an odd number of teams.

Lytham CC’s Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division season also begins on April 20 with a trip to Old Xaverians.

They face relegated Orrell Red Triangle on the third weekend before heading to Colwyn Bay - who also dropped into division one - on June 1.

Their season ends on September 21, a week later than the NPCL, with Lytham at Highfield.

The 2024 league fixtures are as follows:

April 20: Fleetwood v Kendal, Fulwood and Broughton v Blackpool, Old Xaverians v Lytham, St Annes v Leyland.

April 27: Blackpool v St Annes, Lytham v Liverpool, Netherfield v Fleetwood.

May 4: Euxton v Blackpool, Fulwood and Broughton v Fleetwood, Orrell Red Triangle v Lytham, Settle v St Annes.

May 6: Fleetwood v Euxton, Netherfield v Blackpool, St Annes v Chorley.

May 11: Fleetwood v Chorley, Kendal v Blackpool, Lytham v Maghull, St Annes v Fulwood and Broughton.

May 18: Chorley v Blackpool, Fleetwood v Longridge, Kendal v St Annes.

May 25: Blackpool v Mawdesley, Chorley v St Annes, Lytham v Fleetwood Hesketh.

May 27: Fleetwood v St Annes, Longridge v Blackpool.

June 1: Colwyn Bay v Lytham, Fleetwood v Settle, Mawdesley v Blackpool, St Annes v Netherfield.

June 8: Blackpool v Fleetwood, Longridge v St Annes, Lytham v St Helens Town.

June 15: Euxton v Fleetwood, Spring View v Lytham, St Annes v Mawdesley.

June 22: Blackpool v Settle, Lytham v Highfield, Mawdesley v Fleetwood, Netherfield v St Annes.

June 29: Bootle v Lytham, Euxton v St Annes, Fleetwood v Leyland, Garstang v Blackpool.

July 6: Blackpool v Fulwood and Broughton, Kendal v Fleetwood, Lytham v Sefton Park.

July 13: Fleetwood v Netherfield, Liverpool v Lytham, Settle v Blackpool, St Annes v Garstang.

July 20: Blackpool v Leyland, Fleetwood v Fulwood and Broughton, Lytham v Old Xaverians, St Annes v Euxton.

July 27: Chorley v Fleetwood, Fulwood and Broughton v St Annes, Maghull v Lytham.

August 3: Blackpool v Chorley, Garstang v Fleetwood, Lytham v Orrell Red Triangle, St Annes v Settle.

August 10: Fleetwood v Garstang, Leyland v Blackpool, St Annes v Kendal, St Helens Town v Lytham.

August 17: Blackpool v Netherfield, Garstang v St Annes, Lytham v Spring View, Settle v Fleetwood.

August 18: Blackpool v Kendal, St Annes v Fleetwood.

August 24: Fleetwood v Blackpool, Fleetwood Hesketh v Lytham, St Annes v Longridge.

August 26: Blackpool v Euxton, Longridge v Fleetwood.

August 31: Blackpool v Longridge, Leyland v St Annes, Lytham v Colwyn Bay.

September 7: Fleetwood v Mawdesley, Sefton Park v Lytham, St Annes v Blackpool.

September 14: Blackpool v Garstang, Leyland v Fleetwood, Lytham v Bootle, Mawdesley v St Annes.