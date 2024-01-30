Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool are said to be in discussions over a possible move for Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan, according to a report.

Football Insider are reporting that the Seasiders are interested in talks over bringing Finnigan to Bloomfield Road on loan. He would represent the second bit of business this window after the arrival of Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough who also arrived on a temporary basis.

There is a complicated layer to the deal however and that will be that his loan deal at Shrewsbury Town will need to be cut short. An agreement will need to be reached for that to be cancelled so he can link up with Neil Critchley and co.

Finnigan returned to Southampton for rehabilitation after suffering an ankle injury just weeks in to his deal at the New Meadow. He required surgery to rectify the problem and is nearing full fitness, but the Shrews for their patience may not reap the benefits of that. He made three appearances in all competitions for Shrewsbury before the injury and started all three games.

The 20-year-old is a midfielder and has links to Critchley's former club Crewe Alexandra. He was at the Alex for the second part of the 2022/23 campaign and made 16 appearances, scoring one goal. To date, he has made one senior appearance for the Saints, featuring against his current side Shrewsbury in an FA Cup tie back in 2021. He has been at Southampton since the age of nine but at his age he is in need of a move that will aid his development.