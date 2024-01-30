Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Blackpool striker Berly Lubala has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has made the move late in to the January transfer window after leaving Burton Albion. He was offered a new deal at the Pirelli Stadium last week but opted to move on leaving the Brewers out of pocket. Martin Paterson, a one-time loanee at Bloomfield Road and now manager of Burton said that Lubala refused to play against Cambridge United at the weekend.

Lubala had scored six goals in 26 games for Burton Albion and was their top scorer before his departure. He had been a free agent after being released by the Seasiders in the summer of 2023.

In his goodbye message to Burton, he said: "First, I would like to thank the chairman, all of the wonderful staff and you, the fans, for your support during my time at @burtonalbionfc. As you will be aware, my contract with the club expired yesterday. I hope that everytime I stepped out onto the field for the Brewers I did you all proud.

"When selected, I was always ready to be a part of the team whether on the field or from the bench, and I gave it my all each and everytime. I would have loved to have stayed, but things didn't work out, however that doesn't mean I won't always look out for your results and wish the team the best.

"I made some great friends in this short period and will always remember the welcome given to me by the chairman, all of the staff both on and off the field, and of course you guys, the fans. "I wish the team and the manager all the best for the rest of the season, I hope that the team has a good end to the season because everyone there fully deserves it. Proud to have been one of you, and look forward to seeing you again soon."

