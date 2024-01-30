A transfer approach has been made to Sheffield Wednesday for George Byers. Blackpool have been linked with the midfielder.

An unnamed club has made an approach to Sheffield Wednesday for Blackpool target George Byers, it has been confirmed.

News emerged yesterday of Blackpool's reported interest in Byers and that they had been in talks according to TEAMtalk, however that is not the case. Our friends at The Star say that the Owls have changed their stance on Byers and now he could be allowed to leave Hillsborough. Wednesday are now willing to listen to offers and that could partially be down to his contract being up in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star say that at least one EFL club has approached Wednesday over discussing a possible deal with the status of it unknown. Wednesday reporter Alex Miller said that the club in question that made the approach is NOT Blackpool and so the Seasiders could face competition to sign Byers now.

Transfer journalist Darren Witcoop who specialises in English football, added on a post from X that Barnsley are 'keen' on Byers which could reveal the identity of the unnamed club.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Wednesday and has not played since the end of December, where he made a 46-minute appearance against Preston North End. He was named amongst the substitute's in their league match against Coventry City on January 20 but was not included by Danny Rohl in their FA Cup tie with the Sky Blues last Friday.

He has made 22 appearances this term for Wednesday in all competitions with one goal and one assist. Byers has been afforded 17 starts and five substitute appearances whilst he's also been an unused substitute on four occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad