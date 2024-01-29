Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bob Gilfillan was described as a 'true gentleman', who faithfully supported the Seasiders for over 50 years.

In a fitting tribute, the game stopped on the 61st minute - as both Blackpool and Charlton fans, and even the team members, clapped in Bob's memory.

A post was shared by the Armfield Club on social media, to encourage as many people as possible to join in.