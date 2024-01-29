George Byers (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Reports by TEAMTALK claims that the Seasiders could look to the 27-year-old to bolster their midfield options. The Blackpool Gazette understands that no talks have taken place between the two parties.

Byers has been at Hillsborough since 2021, after previously representing the likes of Watford and Swansea City. During his time with Wednesday so far he has made 78 appearances in total for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Scotland youth international could depart the South Yorkshire club for free in the summer, with his contract due to expire.

Blackpool could look to add an extra midfielder to their ranks this month following the departure of Kenny Dougall. Following a month of speculation, the 30-year-old has made the overseas move to Buriram United in Thailand.