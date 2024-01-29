George Byers: What we know about Blackpool's links with Sheffield Wednesday midfielder
Reports by TEAMTALK claims that the Seasiders could look to the 27-year-old to bolster their midfield options. The Blackpool Gazette understands that no talks have taken place between the two parties.
Byers has been at Hillsborough since 2021, after previously representing the likes of Watford and Swansea City. During his time with Wednesday so far he has made 78 appearances in total for the club.
The former Scotland youth international could depart the South Yorkshire club for free in the summer, with his contract due to expire.
Blackpool could look to add an extra midfielder to their ranks this month following the departure of Kenny Dougall. Following a month of speculation, the 30-year-old has made the overseas move to Buriram United in Thailand.
Neil Critchley’s current options in the centre of the park includes Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey and Tashan Oakley-Boothe.