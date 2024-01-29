Blackpool v Bolton Wanderers injury news - four out and four doubts

Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers meet at Bloomfield Road in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy (Bristol Street Motors Trophy).

Both sides were in League One action this weekend with a victory for the Trotters but a draw for the Seasiders. Blackpool could only get a point against managerless Charlton Athletic with Marvin Ekpiteta scoring an own goal after Karamoko Dembele had opened the scoring.

Bolton were good value for their win as Zac Ashworth and PAris Maghoma gave them a two goal lead inside 36 minutes. Ian Evatt's side conceded a 71st minute goal but then Kyle Dempsey and Swansea City loanee Nathaniel Ogbeta scored in stoppage time to make for an emphatic win. At one point Bolton had been top of the league until Pompey scored a late penalty against Port Vale.

Both Blackpool and Bolton are dreaming of Wembley Stadium though and are just 180 minutes away from the final. The visitors are hoping to successfully defend their trophy after beating eventual League One winners Plymouth Argyle last season. In the last round, Bolton won 3-1 against Accrington Stanley, whilst Blackpool defeated Burton Albion 2-1.

The two sides have already met this season with Bolton winning 1-0 back in November. George Thomason scored the only goal of the game, but Blackpool were denied a penalty for an apparent handball.

At the end of last Saturday's league fixtures, neither club came through the matches unscathed. Blackpool's top scorer Jordan Rhodes is a major doubt, but there could be one return on the front line for Neil Critchley's side. As for Bolton, Gethin Jones is confirmed to be out as Australia's involvement in the Asia Cup continues.

Both teams have the priority of winning promotion this season and so there could be changes to come from both sides. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the clash on Tuesday night.

Jake Beesley - out Suffered an injury against Port Vale just after Christmas. He's missed nearly a month of action. He's working towards a return but this match is too soon.

Jake Beesley - out (continued) Neil Critchley said on January 29: "Jake's going to be a little bit away yet. He's only just started doing a little bit of running so he will have to step that up over the next week to 10 days, doing a bit of stopping and starting, and twisting and turning."

Gethin Jones - out He's unavailable as he remains on international duty with Australia. Had a suspected injury after being forced off against Indonesia but shouldn't miss the Socceroo's quarter-final game.

Randell Williams - out Missed the game at the weekend due to a hamstring injury. He's expected to miss the next month of action.

Will Forrester - out Not played for the last three games. Suffered an injury against Luton Town.