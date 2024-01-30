Blackpool FC and Charlton Athletic fans clap in memory of seasider who was described as a 'true gentleman'
Both supporter stands at Bloomfield Road united in applauding a life-long Blackpool FC fan who passed away last week.
Bob Gilfillan was described as a 'true gentleman', who faithfully supported the Seasiders for over 50 years.
In a fitting tribute, the game stopped on the 61st minute - as both Blackpool and Charlton fans, and even the team members, clapped in Bob's memory.
A post was shared by the Armfield Club on social media, to encourage as many people as possible to join in.
Resort entertainer, Joey Blower, posted: "At times like this rivalries don’t count it’s a football family. Bob had tangerine blood and was a gentleman who deserves to be remembered in a way that would be most befitting for a football fan."