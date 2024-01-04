Blackpool's manager is being strongly linked to a managerial vacancy in the Championship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool could breathe a sigh of relief as Neil Critchley looks set to remain at Bloomfield Road after new links emerged on a Championship club being interested in appointing him.

The Pilgrims are on the hunt for a new manager after Steven Schumacher left for rivals Stoke City just before Christmas. Neil Dewsnip - Argyle's director of football - has been in interim charge and the 2023/24 League One champions, and the end is in sight in their search for a new boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plymouth's search for a manager did have them linked with Neil Critchley, who has experience of managing in the Championship. A report from The Athletic said that the 45-year-old is an 'admired figure' amongst their board.

Critchley had already made his stance known and is fully committed to the job in hand which is to get the Seasiders back into the Championship. Last week, Critchley was quizzed by the Blackpool Gazette as to whether there was anything behind the rumours, he simply replied: “No.”

In an update on the matter, it now looks like Plymouth's manager search will be coming to an end, and thankfully it doesn't involve Neil Critchley. Telegraph journalist John Percy says the Devon side are in 'advanced talks' with Ian Foster. Talks are said to be 'ongoing' but an appointment is likely to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

The Seasiders are currently eighth in the League One standings and are four points off of the play-offs. Critchley is currently preparing his side for their FA Cup third round visit to the City Ground to face Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad