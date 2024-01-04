Plymouth Argyle stance emerges on Blackpool boss as manager search nears conclusion
Blackpool's manager is being strongly linked to a managerial vacancy in the Championship.
Blackpool could breathe a sigh of relief as Neil Critchley looks set to remain at Bloomfield Road after new links emerged on a Championship club being interested in appointing him.
The Pilgrims are on the hunt for a new manager after Steven Schumacher left for rivals Stoke City just before Christmas. Neil Dewsnip - Argyle's director of football - has been in interim charge and the 2023/24 League One champions, and the end is in sight in their search for a new boss.
Plymouth's search for a manager did have them linked with Neil Critchley, who has experience of managing in the Championship. A report from The Athletic said that the 45-year-old is an 'admired figure' amongst their board.
Critchley had already made his stance known and is fully committed to the job in hand which is to get the Seasiders back into the Championship. Last week, Critchley was quizzed by the Blackpool Gazette as to whether there was anything behind the rumours, he simply replied: “No.”
In an update on the matter, it now looks like Plymouth's manager search will be coming to an end, and thankfully it doesn't involve Neil Critchley. Telegraph journalist John Percy says the Devon side are in 'advanced talks' with Ian Foster. Talks are said to be 'ongoing' but an appointment is likely to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.
The Seasiders are currently eighth in the League One standings and are four points off of the play-offs. Critchley is currently preparing his side for their FA Cup third round visit to the City Ground to face Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.
Foster is currently the assistant head coach to Steven Gerrard at Saudi Professional League club Al Ettifaq. The 47-year-old was manager of the England under-20 national team, and now looks set for his first role in club management in England having previously held roles at Galway United and Dundalk.