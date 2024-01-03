Blackpool fans love backing their team, whether it be at Bloomfield Road or on the road.

Over the festive period, we saw Blackpool take a combined 2,260 fans to Burton Albion and Port Vale away, though on both occasions there were defeats. Luckily the New Year began with a bang with a 2-0 win over Lincoln City, and now there's an FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest to look forward to.

Blackpool have been given an allocation of 2,983 at the City Ground for their third round FA Cup tie against Forest on Sunday, January 7. It will be interesting to see if the Seasiders sell that out given it is one of only two games away from home this month.

Seasiders fans have three home games to attend this month with games against; Burton Albion (January 10), Exeter City (January 13) and Charlton Athletic (January 27). Blackpool's only away match in League One for the first month of 2024 is against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, January 20, and only 750 tickets have been allocated at the Memorial Stadium.

Supporter bases pride themselves on having the best support in their respective division, though there are things to consider. Some clubs are bigger than others and will easy sell out away allocations, and will even be limited as to what they can take to grounds.

The 2023/24 League One season is a bit of a mix-and-match right now because there isn't an equal amount of games played. Some teams have had games postponed due to the weather whilst others have progressed in the FA Cup. Nevertheless, there is still an opportunity to see which teams are the best supported on the road so far this season.