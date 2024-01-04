Blackpool braced for transfer disappointment as £500k deal agreed
Latest Blackpool transfer news as one reported target heads to the Championship in a half-a-million pound deal.
Blackpool are to face disappointment over one of their reported transfer targets in the January transfer window.
According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers triggered the release clause of Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O'Riordan at the end of December. The Championship club will pay £500,000 for the 20-year-old and have beaten off competition from a handful of clubs including the Seasiders to his signature.
In an update on O'Riordan, it has been reported by the Lancashire Telegraph that Blackpool along with Preston North End had been interested in pursuing a deal had the move collapsed, but that is not to be the case. The player has agreed to join Blackburn Rovers and it is a case of just a few formalities to be concluded before the deal is confirmed and announced. Blackburn will pay the £500,000 fee in instalments rather than a one-lump sum and the move is imminent.
O'Riordan came through the academy of Crewe Alexandra, and is a first-team regular at Gresty Road. He departs the Chesire club having made 24 appearances in all competitions this season with three goals scored. He is also a two-time Republic of Ireland under-21 international and made his debut for them in October.
Blackpool's priority in the January transfer window would be a striker should Huddersfield Town recall Jordan Rhodes. It is unlikely that the Seasiders would have challenged Blackburn for O'Riordan's signature given the financial outlay for one player in particular.
Neil Critchley does favour a three centre-back system but has rotated with the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta and Oliver Casey this season whilst youngster Doug Tharme is also an option too. A move for Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas has been suggested since the opening of the January transfer window. Free-agent Charlie Kirk - was linked with a return to Bloomfield Road too towards the end of December after his release by Charlton.