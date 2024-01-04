Ex-Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer gives his verdict on the Seasiders' season so far and reveals shock from his first visit back to Bloomfield Road
Neil Critchley’s side currently sit eighth in the League One table, with four points between them and the final play-off spot.
Bowyer, who was in charge at Bloomfield Road between 2016 and 2018, has attended a number of games this season while working for BBC Radio Lancashire.
"I’ve really enjoyed watching them- I believe they can still push for the play-offs,” he said.
"I’ve only seen them once away this season, the majority of my games have been at home- where they’ve been very impressive.
"Their form at Bloomfield Road is the best in the league, which tells you how good they’ve been.
"I still think there’s more to come from Blackpool. They’re bordering on that spell of hitting a run of four, five six games on the trot where they are just winning.
"January is important for who they can keep and who they can add, but I like the way Neil (Critchley) and his staff go about things. I thoroughly expect them to up there at the end of the season.”
Bowyer admits one thing took him by surprise when he returned to Bloomfield Road for the first time as a member of the media.
"It was really good to come back and see the people behind the scenes that were still there,” he added.
“It’d been the first time I’d been back since I left, and the first thing that hit me was the green stuff on the pitch. When we were there it wasn’t in as good nick as it is now. We didn’t see a great deal of grass in our time there.
"The chairman and the people who work at the club deserve a huge amount of credit for turning it around.”
Blackpool are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the third round of the FA Cup.
Following that, they take on Burton Albion next Wednesday in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy, before returning to League One action on January 13 against Exeter City.