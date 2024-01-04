Former Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer believes there’s still plenty more to come from the Seasiders this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Critchley’s side currently sit eighth in the League One table, with four points between them and the final play-off spot.

Bowyer, who was in charge at Bloomfield Road between 2016 and 2018, has attended a number of games this season while working for BBC Radio Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve really enjoyed watching them- I believe they can still push for the play-offs,” he said.

Gary Bowyer (Photographer Mick Walker/CameraSport)

"I’ve only seen them once away this season, the majority of my games have been at home- where they’ve been very impressive.

"Their form at Bloomfield Road is the best in the league, which tells you how good they’ve been.

"I still think there’s more to come from Blackpool. They’re bordering on that spell of hitting a run of four, five six games on the trot where they are just winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"January is important for who they can keep and who they can add, but I like the way Neil (Critchley) and his staff go about things. I thoroughly expect them to up there at the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowyer admits one thing took him by surprise when he returned to Bloomfield Road for the first time as a member of the media.

"It was really good to come back and see the people behind the scenes that were still there,” he added.

“It’d been the first time I’d been back since I left, and the first thing that hit me was the green stuff on the pitch. When we were there it wasn’t in as good nick as it is now. We didn’t see a great deal of grass in our time there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The chairman and the people who work at the club deserve a huge amount of credit for turning it around.”

Blackpool are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the third round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that, they take on Burton Albion next Wednesday in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy, before returning to League One action on January 13 against Exeter City.