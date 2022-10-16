Haughton had given Fylde the lead at half-time as they looked to follow up victory over Congleton Town at the previous stage.

However, goals from Ash Hemmings and Yusifu Ceesay gave Harriers the lead after the break, only for Haughton to ensure the Coasters were in the hat for Monday night’s draw by firing home a free-kick via the woodwork.

Fylde’s acting boss Andy Taylor made three changes from the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw against Brackley Town with Tom Walker, Siya Ligendza and Danny Rowe replacing Pierce Bird, Joe Rowley and Danny Whitehead.

Nick Haughton's double helped AFC Fylde to draw at Kidderminster Harriers Picture: Steve McLellan

The Coasters started by playing some nice football, leading to Haughton’s dipping, swerving effort which Harriers’ keeper Tom Palmer watched over his bar.

With Kidderminster yet to grow into the game, the Coasters took full advantage as Haughton combined with Rowe before dropping a shoulder to find the bottom corner.

Looking for a second goal in quick succession, Fylde saw Rowe win possession on halfway before sliding in the sprinting Haughton.

He slowed down and waited for the overlapping Rowe who, after receiving the ball, fired into the gloves of Palmer.

Kidderminster responded as Jack Bearne found Hemmings, who burst into the area but his effort was calmly collected by Fylde keeper Chris Neal.

The better of the chances continued to go the Coasters’ way as Connor Barrett made a marauding run down the right, beating five men in the process.

He then crossed the ball towards the far post, where Walker headed the ball back for Haughton whose timid effort was just about cleared off the line.

Full of confidence, Haughton attempted an audacious attempt from 40 yards which forced Palmer to scramble across his line and keep the ball out as Fylde retained their one-goal advantage at the break.

Taylor’s players started the second period as they finished the first.

They had the first sight of goal as Rowe shot from distance and Palmer gathered the ball to his chest.

The game was then turned on its head when the hosts scored two goals in the space of five minutes.

Firstly, Bearne’s short corner to Hemmings saw the former Fylde man cut inside and hit a fierce shot which evaded everyone and found the back of the net.

Moments later, their tally was doubled when Ceesay charged down a pass to Neal and managed to win back possession before slotting into an empty goal.

Nevertheless, the Coasters then drew level as Ligendza was brought down and Haughton fired home the free-kick off the underside of the bar.

As the clock started to tick down, Hemmings had one last opportunity to give Harriers victory but he headed inches wide from a cross.

It means the two teams meet again at Mill Farm on Tuesday with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

Kidderminster Harriers: Palmer, Richards, Pearce, Leak, Lowe (Brown 90), Hemmings, Ceesay, Martin (Burgess 90), Margetson, Bearne (Morgan-Smith 70), Byrne. Subs not used: Emery, Lissimore, Rogers.