AFC Fylde 5 Congleton 1: Two more for Nick Haughton in FA Cup replay

The prolific Nick Haughton, scorer of Saturday's late equaliser which earned the Coasters this replay against the North West Counties League club, netted twice more at Mill Farm to secure a trip to National League North rivals Kidderminster Harriers a week on Saturday.

Andy Taylor made four changes for his first home game as Fylde's temporary manager, bringing in Harry Davis, Connor Barrett, Will Hatfield and Joe Rowley.

Siya Ligendza completes the scoring for Fylde against Congleton Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

His side looked to stamp their authority on the game early as Tom Walker's cross found the sprinting Danny Whitehead, who got a toe to the ball but directed it over.

Next Walker set up Haughton, who dropped a shoulder and fired in a shot which the Cheshire club's keeper David Parton batted away.

The visitors then had a spell of their own as Jordi Nsaka crossed for Saturday’s goalscorer Dan Needham to strike over.

The Bears went closer when a nice passage of play ended with Arron Johns skipping past Davis and curling his effort just wide of Chris Neal’s post.

Fylde got off the mark in the 29th minute, when Walker received the ball wide on the left and picked out Danny Whitehead for a close-range finish.

A minute later it was two as Haughton's fierce strike from fully 30 yards took a slight deflection and wrongfooted Parton.

And Fylde made it three goals in eight minutes when Haughton's delicious through-ball enabled Rowley to beat the offside trap, round the keeper and slot home.

Congleton gave themselves a fighting chance by pulling one back in the 44th minute courtesy of Ethan Hartshorn's superb strike into the bottom corner.

The second half was quieter, though Haughton and Nsaka both darted through only to shoot wide.

But Haughton was not to be denied a ninth goal in five games on 78 minutes, when substitute Siya Ligendza broke free and unselfishly squared the ball for Fylde's top scorer to tap in.

Ligendza completed the scoring himself three minutes from time, expertly finishing Danny Philliskirk's cross from the right.

Before facing the Harriers in the next round, Fylde return to league action at Brackley Town on Saturday.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Whitmore, Davis, Bird, Walker Conlan 68), Barrett, Hatfield, Philliskirk, Whitehead (Weston 87), Haughton, Rowley (Ligendza 72); Not used: McPartlan, Obi, Morrison, Rowe.