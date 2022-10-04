Kidderminster the carrot for AFC Fylde in FA Cup replay with Congleton Town

The Coasters avoided a major upset at the home of the North West Counties League club thanks to Nick Haughton's last-gasp equaliser on Saturday, and they aim to make the most of the reprieve at Mill Farm (7.45pm).

It's only three weeks since Fylde played out a goalless draw at Kidderminster in National League North.

Andy Taylor looks forward to his first home game as AFC Fylde boss this evening Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Andy Taylor, who is looking forward to his first home game as Fylde's temporary boss following James Rowe's resignation last Thursday, said: “The carrot of the fourth round is there and the job for Tuesday is to take all the energy from the frustration of Saturday into this game.

“If we express ourselves and create the chances we did at Congleton on a better pitch, then we're confident of putting them away.”

Fylde Women, meanwhile, were denied a second win of the season in the FA Women's National Northern Premier Division as Stoke City equalised in stoppage time at Kellamergh Park.

Fylde had come from behind to lead 2-1 at half-time courtesy of Beth Roberts' low drive and Alex Taylor's shot into the top corner seven minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faye McCoy had a goal disallowed for offside and the Potters capitalised as Naomi Bedeau finished a goalmouth scramble.