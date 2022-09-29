James Rowe resigns as AFC Fylde manager after sexual assault charge

Assistant manager Andy Taylor will take charge of the side for Saturday's FA Cup tie away to North West Counties League club Congleton Town.

The Mill Farm club released the following statement on Thursday evening: “Following a meeting this afternoon, the board have accepted James Rowe’s resignation as manager of the club. Andy Taylor will take temporary charge until a new manager is appointed.

“There will be no further comment from anyone at this time.”

James Rowe was in charge at AFC Fylde for under seven months

Derbyshire Police released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Rowe had been charged and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on November 7.

The charge concerns an alleged offence in Chesterfield in November last year, which was reported to police in January.

Rowe was manager of Chesterfield at the time but left the club by mutual agreement in early February.

The 39-year-old was appointed Fylde boss a month later, succeeding Jim Bentley.

Rowe lifted Fylde to third place in National League North last season only to lose to Boston United in the play-off semi-finals.

This season Fylde stand fourth after 10 games, one point behind leaders Kings Lynn Town, and are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions.

Rowe’s last match as Fylde boss was a 2-2 home draw with Spennymoor Town on Tuesday evening.

Rowe has refused to be interviewed by The Gazette since May, when we reported that a national newspaper had made allegations about him.

