Barrett equaliser earns AFC Fylde a point at Brackley town

Andy Taylor made two changes from the 5-1 win over Congleton Town, with Luke Conlan and Curtis Weston returning to the starting line-up to replace Tom Walker and WillHatfield.

The game didn’t start spectacularly, but the Coasters were getting on the ball and knocking it about, looking to create a clear-cut opportunity before Shep Murombedzi ballooned a free-kick over the bar from 30 yardsout.

However, the first chance of the game came for the Coasters when Whitehead threaded a lovely ball through to LukeConlan charging down the middle of the pitch, but Wes York retreated well to dispossesshim.

There was then a moment of brilliance from captain, leader and defender Alex Whitmore when Jimmy Armson wriggled free inside the area to strike low towards the bottom corner, but Whitsmore was there to clear off the line and prevent the game’s openinggoal.

Minutes before the break, Brackley forced theCoasters into making another goal-line clearance, this time by Conlan as he managed to reverse swiftly and head away Gaz Dean’s close-range headedeffort.

The start of the second half couldn’t have been further from the start of the first, with two goals being scored in the first five minutes of the second45.

First, the hosts caught the Coasters napping, which allowed Riccardo Calder to line a strike up and fire into the bottom corner, leaving Chris Neal rooted to thespot.

Just one minute later, the Coasters replied instantly when Danny Whitehead managed to switch play via Danny Philliskirk to the right-sided defender, who took one touch and slotted past Danny Lewis toequalise.

However, the half turned out to be exactly like the first, and there were very few chances remaining in the game, but when a loose ball fell the way of Tom Walker, he could only slice powerfully wide before thereferee sounded the full-time whistle and both sides shared thepoints.

Brackley Town: Lewis, Carline, Walker, Richards (83’ Woods), Cullinane-Richards, Dean, Calder, Murombedzi, Stead (83’ Lopes), Armson (67’ Flanagan), York.

Unused Subs: Putz, Yusuf.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Whitmore, Davis, Bird (58’ Walker), Conlan, Barrett, Weston, Philliskirk, Whitehead (77’ Rowe), Haughton, Rowley (68’ Ligendza).